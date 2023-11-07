Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris in HOSPITAL horror!
Airs Tuesday 14th November 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chloe Harris is rushed to hospital in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chloe is oblivious to the fact that her boyfriend Mackenzie Boyd has professed his love to his ex-wife Charity Dingle and agreed to get back with her.
Although Mack is thrilled when Charity accepts to rekindle their romance, he knows that he must now break Chloe's heart.
However, when he attempts to dump Chloe, he's interrupted when she collapses unconscious in the kitchen.
Charity watches on in horror as Mack goes with Chloe in the back of an ambulance to the hospital.
With no idea as to whether Mack told Chloe the bad news, did he manage to break up with Chloe before she collapsed?
Meanwhile, Marlon Dingle finally confesses Gus' secret to his stunned wife Rhona Goskirk about how her ex-husband stole her embryos.
Rhona struggles to come to terms with the news as Marlon tells her that he saw Gus at the hospital with his pregnant wife Lucy.
Elsewhere, Bernice Blackstock agrees to give Nicola King her half of the B&B to avoid police involvement after her fraud case.
Paddy Kirk carelessly lets slip to Dawn at the vets about Billy Fletcher's confrontation with Aaron Dingle yesterday.
At home, Dawn confronts Billy and demands the truth. Will he tell his pregnant wife everything?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
