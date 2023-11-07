Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris in HOSPITAL horror!

Emmerdale's Chloe Harris is rushed to hospital in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chloe is oblivious to the fact that her boyfriend Mackenzie Boyd has professed his love to his ex-wife Charity Dingle and agreed to get back with her.

Although Mack is thrilled when Charity accepts to rekindle their romance, he knows that he must now break Chloe's heart.

However, when he attempts to dump Chloe, he's interrupted when she collapses unconscious in the kitchen.

Charity Dingle is in disbelief as Chloe is rushed to hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

Charity watches on in horror as Mack goes with Chloe in the back of an ambulance to the hospital.

With no idea as to whether Mack told Chloe the bad news, did he manage to break up with Chloe before she collapsed?

Rhona Goskirk is devastated when Marlon Dingle tells her a heartbreaking secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon admits a terrible truth to Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Marlon Dingle finally confesses Gus' secret to his stunned wife Rhona Goskirk about how her ex-husband stole her embryos.

Rhona struggles to come to terms with the news as Marlon tells her that he saw Gus at the hospital with his pregnant wife Lucy.

Elsewhere, Bernice Blackstock agrees to give Nicola King her half of the B&B to avoid police involvement after her fraud case.

Dawn confronts husband Billy Fletcher at Home Farm over his altercation with Aaron Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy Kirk carelessly lets slip to Dawn at the vets about Billy Fletcher's confrontation with Aaron Dingle yesterday.

At home, Dawn confronts Billy and demands the truth. Will he tell his pregnant wife everything?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV