Emmerdale spoilers: Dan Spencer ATTACKS Amelia's twisted stalker
Airs Wednesday 5th July 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dan Spencer violently assaults Amelia's stalker Lloyd in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Amelia has been making a name for herself on social media, but in the process has also gained an unwanted admirer - Lloyd.
The sleazy fan gave Amelia a scare by trapping her in the salon and then continued to bombard her with texts. Lloyd even discovered where the young beautician lived then slipped a handwritten note through her front door. Yikes!
Dan was livid when he discovered what had been going on and wasted no time in confronting his daughter's tormentor.
The protective dad believed his threats were enough to put the frighteners on Lloyd and get him to leave his girl alone.
Unfortunately, it turns out he was wrong.
Undeterred by Dan's warning to back off, sinister Lloyd turns up at the village church.
Amelia is clearly scared to come face-to-face with him again, but Lloyd tries to explain his creepy behaviour.
Moments later, Dan sees Lloyd and Amelia together and the red mist descends.
Marching over from outside the garage, the furious mechanic confronts Lloyd, demanding to know what he's playing at.
With emotions running high, Dan loses his temper and punches Lloyd hard in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
Witnessing the fracas, Cain rushes over to find Lloyd's lifeless body.
Has Dan accidentally killed Amelia's stalker?
Elsewhere in the Dales, cash-strapped Naomi may have found the answer to her financial woes when Vinny offers to lend her a chunk of his windfall.
The vicar's daughter is taken aback by Vinny's generous offer and doesn't know what to do.
However, Victor wants her to accept the dosh and encourages Naomi to say yes.
Naomi desperately needs the money to start paying off her debts, but does Victor have other ideas of what to do with it?
Eventually the young chef listens to her grandad and agrees to take the cash.
Is Vinny going to live to regret his act of kindness?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Laura has been a journalist for over a decade, writing about soaps, TV entertainment, fashion, beauty, and food. After graduating from university, she started her career working at a national soap and TV magazine. During her seven-year stint there she joined the cast of Emmerdale for a tour around the famous village, partied with soap stars at awards bashes, interviewed her acting idol David Suchet, and sat in the front row of Strictly Come Dancing.
Her heart lies with the soaps, and her all-time favourite character has to be EastEnders' Pat Butcher - no one rocked a big earring quite like her. She's also a huge fan of detective crime dramas, particularly old school Inspector Morse, Endeavour, and adaptations of Agatha Christie's Marple and Poirot. When she's not writing, she loves a spot of second-hand shopping and going on adventures with her young son.