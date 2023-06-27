Emmerdale spoilers: Dan Spencer ATTACKS Amelia's twisted stalker

Emmerdale's Dan Spencer violently assaults Amelia's stalker Lloyd in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Amelia has been making a name for herself on social media, but in the process has also gained an unwanted admirer - Lloyd.

The sleazy fan gave Amelia a scare by trapping her in the salon and then continued to bombard her with texts. Lloyd even discovered where the young beautician lived then slipped a handwritten note through her front door. Yikes!

Dan was livid when he discovered what had been going on and wasted no time in confronting his daughter's tormentor.

The protective dad believed his threats were enough to put the frighteners on Lloyd and get him to leave his girl alone.

Unfortunately, it turns out he was wrong.

Angry Dan gives Lloyd his best right hook. (Image credit: ITV)

Undeterred by Dan's warning to back off, sinister Lloyd turns up at the village church.

Amelia is clearly scared to come face-to-face with him again, but Lloyd tries to explain his creepy behaviour.

Moments later, Dan sees Lloyd and Amelia together and the red mist descends.

Marching over from outside the garage, the furious mechanic confronts Lloyd, demanding to know what he's playing at.

With emotions running high, Dan loses his temper and punches Lloyd hard in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Witnessing the fracas, Cain rushes over to find Lloyd's lifeless body.

Has Dan accidentally killed Amelia's stalker?

Lloyd is left lying unconscious on the ground. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the Dales, cash-strapped Naomi may have found the answer to her financial woes when Vinny offers to lend her a chunk of his windfall.

The vicar's daughter is taken aback by Vinny's generous offer and doesn't know what to do.

However, Victor wants her to accept the dosh and encourages Naomi to say yes.

Naomi desperately needs the money to start paying off her debts, but does Victor have other ideas of what to do with it?

Naomi accepts Vinny's offer of money. (Image credit: ITV)

Eventually the young chef listens to her grandad and agrees to take the cash.

Is Vinny going to live to regret his act of kindness?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.