Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe and Victoria BACK TOGETHER?

David Metcalfe tries to win Victoria back in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).

Christmas is coming, and the children of Emmerdale village are wanting to see Santa! But disaster strikes when Bear bails as the shop’s Father Christmas, forcing David to step in.

Victoria is impressed that David has done the charitable thing and helped save Christmas for the kids... but while she is just pleased to see him doing the right thing for once, is David going to do his usual thing of reading way too much into something and getting his hopes up that her enthusiasm might mean something more?

David hopes he might be in with a chance of winning Victoria back. (Image credit: ITV)

There is drama still for Moira and Amy after Kyle went to see his dad, Cain, in prison. But with the lad's state of mind leaving everyone worried, Moira rushes off to see Cain in jail. But what does she have to tell him that is so desperate that it can't wait? And how will Cain react to what she has to say?

Everyone is on eggshells around poor Kyle. (Image credit: ITV)

It's the morning after the night before for Etahn and Marcus, who had Ethan's boss, Greg, round for dinner. But when it seems that Greg might have not been quite all as he seemed, is there trouble in store for Ethan and Marcus's relationship?

Marcus spends the following day attempting to dismiss his own misgivings... but will it work?

Is Marcus right to be suspicious of Greg? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on ITV next week. For more information about when soaps are on and what other TV shows might have moved in the schedule due to the World Cup 2022 see our TV Guide.