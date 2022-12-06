Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe and Victoria BACK TOGETHER?
Airs at 7:30 pm on Friday, December 16, 2022 on ITV.
David Metcalfe tries to win Victoria back in Friday's episode of Emmerdale (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings).
Christmas is coming, and the children of Emmerdale village are wanting to see Santa! But disaster strikes when Bear bails as the shop’s Father Christmas, forcing David to step in.
Victoria is impressed that David has done the charitable thing and helped save Christmas for the kids... but while she is just pleased to see him doing the right thing for once, is David going to do his usual thing of reading way too much into something and getting his hopes up that her enthusiasm might mean something more?
There is drama still for Moira and Amy after Kyle went to see his dad, Cain, in prison. But with the lad's state of mind leaving everyone worried, Moira rushes off to see Cain in jail. But what does she have to tell him that is so desperate that it can't wait? And how will Cain react to what she has to say?
It's the morning after the night before for Etahn and Marcus, who had Ethan's boss, Greg, round for dinner. But when it seems that Greg might have not been quite all as he seemed, is there trouble in store for Ethan and Marcus's relationship?
Marcus spends the following day attempting to dismiss his own misgivings... but will it work?
Emmerdale continues on ITV next week. For more information about when soaps are on and what other TV shows might have moved in the schedule due to the World Cup 2022 see our TV Guide.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
