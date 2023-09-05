Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe wants Victoria back?
Airs Friday 15 September 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Does David Metcalfe (played by Matthew Wolfenden) want to get back together with his ex-girlfriend, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), on Emmerdale? (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
David and Victoria split-up last year, after she discovered he had let her take the wrap for HIS speeding offence.
Disgusted by David's self attitude, Victoria soon sent the village shopkeeper packing!
However, on tonight's episode of the ITV soap, David admits to his son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), that his feelings for Victoria are blossoming again.
So WHAT does David intend to do about the situation?
And WHY doesn't Jacob seem that happy about it?
Meanwhile, Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) is still reeling after the events at the B&B, which caused her stressed-out dad, Bob (Tony Audenshaw), to have another health scare.
Luckily, village GP Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) came to the rescue and helped treat Cathy's hand injury.
However, after sharing her troubles with Liam, WHY does teenager Cathy start to jump to conclusions?
After all, Cathy was away from the village visiting her brother, Scott Windsor, when Bob and his girlfriend, Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson), broke-up earlier in the summer.
So she still doesn't know about the village confrontation that led to Bob's first heart attack and EMERGENCY hospital dash.
Is Cathy getting close to finding out the truth about Wendy and Liam's affair?
And if so, WHAT will she do about it?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
