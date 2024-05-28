Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn and Billy are given heartbreaking news about poorly baby Evan

Dawn and Billy are overwhelmed about what lies ahead for baby Evan.

Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher is terrified in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dawn and Billy Fletcher are locked in a never-ending nightmare at the hospital where they've been stationed since their baby son was diagnosed with leukaemia.

Juggling the stress and fear for Evan's future while trying to comfort him and support their two other kids at home is breaking them.

In hospital, Dawn and Billy cling to each other as bad news about baby Evan hits home. (Image credit: ITV)

And there's no let up for the parents as Evan's temperature spikes after a round of chemotherapy. Dawn then descends into a full-scale panic that Billy has been bringing in germs from Lucas and Clemmie.

After a full-scale interrogation from his wife, Billy breaks down on his father-in-law Will as he contemplates the tough road ahead.

Will it be possible to protect Evan – who currently has no immunity to speak of – when he's allowed to come home?

Elsewhere, grieving dad Charles is also a parent on the edge…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.