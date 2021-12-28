'Emmerdale' spoilers: Dawn Taylor and Billy go public with their engagement!

Dawn and Billy are forced to reveal their engagement news!

Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor shares the happy news in the first of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Billy Fletcher proposed to Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) she was utterly stunned.

But single mum Dawn had no hesitation in accepting.

She and Billy have spent too long apart and now they're determined to be together no matter what life throws at them.

So far, the couple have kept their engagement news to themselves but when Dawn's little boy Lucas finds out about it, Dawn and Billy are forced to share it with their loved ones.

Lucas finds out his mum Dawn and Billy have got engaged. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy and Dawn are forced to tell their loved ones their special news. (Image credit: ITV)

Will they face any criticism for rushing into things?

Dawn was thrilled when Billy proposed! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Jai's thrown when he slapped with a huge fine! What's it for? And has he got the money to cover it in the face of all his current business issues?

Jai is slapped with a huge fine to pay - but what's it for and why? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.