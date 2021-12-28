'Emmerdale' spoilers: Dawn Taylor and Billy go public with their engagement!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 6th January 2022 from 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor shares the happy news in the first of Thursday's episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Billy Fletcher proposed to Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) she was utterly stunned.
But single mum Dawn had no hesitation in accepting.
She and Billy have spent too long apart and now they're determined to be together no matter what life throws at them.
So far, the couple have kept their engagement news to themselves but when Dawn's little boy Lucas finds out about it, Dawn and Billy are forced to share it with their loved ones.
Will they face any criticism for rushing into things?
Elsewhere, Jai's thrown when he slapped with a huge fine! What's it for? And has he got the money to cover it in the face of all his current business issues?
Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
