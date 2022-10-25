Emmerdale spoilers: Does Matty Barton discover a SHOCK SECRET?
Airs Friday 4 November 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Matty Barton (played by Ash Palmisciano) is looking rather serious on tonight's episode of Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
And it's no wonder...
WHAT a week it has been up at Butler's Farm, where Matty lives with his mum, Moira (Natalie J Robb) and her husband, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).
Earlier this week on the ITV soap, Cain lured village businessman, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), to a barn at Butler's Farm to confront Al over his affair with Cain's married sister, Chas (Lucy Pargeter).
Cain and Al have been arch-enemies ever since Al got involved with Cain's daughter, Debbie, and later tried to take over and sabotage village pub, The Woolpack.
Cain was armed with a shotgun and determined to give love cheat Al a Halloween scare!
But things took a SHOCK turn when there was life or death struggle between the two men for control of the gun!
In the aftermath of Al's girlfriend, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) hearing THAT gunshot blast from up at the farm, on tonight's episode, a shocking truth is told that could have devastating consequences...
WHAT is gonna happen?
This week's Emmerdale cast:
Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley)
Al Chapman (Michael Wildman)
Moira Barton (Natalie J Robb)
Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller)
Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson)
Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt)
Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter)
Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton)
Chloe Harris (Jessie Elland)
Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley)
Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle)
Alex Moore (Liam Boyle)
Dan Spencer (Liam Fox)
Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell)
Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy)
Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles)
Kim Tate (Claire King)
Will Taylor (Dean Andrews)
Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano)
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
