Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson stands up to sleazy Greg!

Ethan learns Greg has been trying to damage Marcus' business

Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson stands up for his man in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ethan Anderson has already totally proved he's got his boyfriend's back. But he's not done yet.

With Ethan's boss Greg having groped electrician Marcus last week, Ethan listened when his boyfriend explained what had gone on — and took action.

While Marcus reeled — utterly relieved to have been believed and supported by his boyfriend — angry Ethan reported Greg to the senior partners at the law firm where they both work. Sleazy legal eagle Greg has since been suspended and is furious.

Greg has been behaving inappropriately around Marcus when Ethan's back has been turned. (Image credit: ITV)

Marcus and Ethan are going from strength to strength in their relationship but will all this Greg drama undo that? (Image credit: ITV)

Turning up in Emmerdale, Greg seeks out Ethan and angrily insists he retracts his complaint if he wants his reputation kept in tact.

It remains to be seen if Ethan will comply with Greg's dirty threat but it turns out that the vengeful older man hasn't finished with the couple quite yet…

Ethan and Marcus are stunned when they find he's been posting bad reviews online about electrician Marcus' workmanship.

When mild-mannered Ethan bravely confronts Greg, will his words have any effect?

Will the happy couple manage to stay strong in the face of all this stressy grief?

Emmerdale continues on ITV - see our TV Guide for full festive listings.