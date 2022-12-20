Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson stands up to sleazy Greg!
Airs Tuesday 27th December 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson stands up for his man in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ethan Anderson has already totally proved he's got his boyfriend's back. But he's not done yet.
With Ethan's boss Greg having groped electrician Marcus last week, Ethan listened when his boyfriend explained what had gone on — and took action.
While Marcus reeled — utterly relieved to have been believed and supported by his boyfriend — angry Ethan reported Greg to the senior partners at the law firm where they both work. Sleazy legal eagle Greg has since been suspended and is furious.
Turning up in Emmerdale, Greg seeks out Ethan and angrily insists he retracts his complaint if he wants his reputation kept in tact.
It remains to be seen if Ethan will comply with Greg's dirty threat but it turns out that the vengeful older man hasn't finished with the couple quite yet…
Ethan and Marcus are stunned when they find he's been posting bad reviews online about electrician Marcus' workmanship.
When mild-mannered Ethan bravely confronts Greg, will his words have any effect?
Will the happy couple manage to stay strong in the face of all this stressy grief?
Emmerdale continues on ITV - see our TV Guide for full festive listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
