Emmerdale spoilers: trouble on the cards for Ethan Anderson and Marcus?

Is there trouble on the cards for Ethan Anderson's relationship with Marcus in Thursday's episode of Emmerdale (7:30 pm. see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Ethan invites his boss over for dinner, but it isn't long before he's flustered, wanting everything to be perfect.

As Greg arrives Ethan is a nervous wreck, but thankfully his fears are placated by a calming Marcus. Greg enjoys his lunch with Ethan and Marcus... but is all as it seems with Ethan's boss? Could Greg have another agenda?

Is Greg about to cause trouble? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Chas prepares for her trip away with Paddy, pleased that they are both getting away from the village. But is she just running away from her lies? Or could some time with Paddy be just what they both need?

Can Chas keep her lies from Paddy? (Image credit: ITV)

Over at Home Farm, Dawn is happy when she sees Nicky make an instant connection with Clemmie... was she worried about nothing? Or was she right to have her doubts? As Nicky settles in and gets to know the children, could this be the start of a happier time at Home Farm?

The next day, Marlon relishes being back in the kitchen as he returns to work at the Woolpack. As the first lunch orders come in, Naomi and Marlon get to work. Rhona’s happy to see Marlon back in his element.

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Friday 7:30pm. For more information about when soaps are on and what other TV shows might have moved in the schedule due to the World Cup 2022 see our TV Guide.