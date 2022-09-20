Emmerdale spoilers: Evil mum Sandra Flaherty sets out to fleece Liv
Airs Thursday 29th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Sandra Flaherty rolls out her evil plan in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Liv Dingle has no idea that she's being played by her mum, Sandra.
Sandra, meanwhile, can't believe how well her plan is going. She's out to get her mitts on Liv's savings and she's inches away from completion.
Having meddled in Liv's marriage and driven a wedge between her daughter and Vinny, Sandra plays the doting, sympathetic mother.
Seizing the moment, Sandra nudges recovering alcoholic Liv in the direction of booze and is delighted when she takes the bait.
Before long, Liv guzzles down a bottle of vodka and then passes out on the sofa.
With Liv out for the count, Sandra pounces and quickly sets about accessing her kid's online banking, ready to take the lot…
Meanwhile, over at the Dingles' place, Mandy tries to get through to Vinny who's refusing to fight for his marriage.
Across the village, other adults are meddling, too. Dan, Kerry and Charity want Noah and Amelia to split and team up to make it happen.
At Home Farm, as Will's secret turmoil about marrying Kim continues, Harriet gets inside his head and warns her ex that his daughter Dawn may never forgive him if he weds the Tate.
Kim gets wind of Harriet's interference and, furious, sets off to confront the village copper…
Matty's given pause for thought when loved ones gather for his sister Holly's remembrance do.
Suzy is spotted among their guests but when Moira gives her her blessing to pay her respects to Holly – who died from an overdose unwittingly funded by workmate Suzy – will Matty relent and make peace with Suzy, too?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
