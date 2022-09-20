Emmerdale spoilers: Evil mum Sandra Flaherty sets out to fleece Liv

Scheming Sandra is thrilled when daughter Liv falls off the wagon and downs a bottle of vodka. Her plan to take her daughter's money is working like a dream.

Emmerdale's Sandra Flaherty rolls out her evil plan in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Liv Dingle has no idea that she's being played by her mum, Sandra.

Sandra, meanwhile, can't believe how well her plan is going. She's out to get her mitts on Liv's savings and she's inches away from completion.

Having meddled in Liv's marriage and driven a wedge between her daughter and Vinny, Sandra plays the doting, sympathetic mother.

Seizing the moment, Sandra nudges recovering alcoholic Liv in the direction of booze and is delighted when she takes the bait.

Before long, Liv guzzles down a bottle of vodka and then passes out on the sofa.

Sandra's thrilled when Liv passes out having necked a bottle of vodka. (Image credit: ITV)

With Liv out for the count, Sandra pounces and quickly sets about accessing her kid's online banking, ready to take the lot…

… seizing the moment, Sandra prepares to get into her daughter's online bank account and empty it! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, over at the Dingles' place, Mandy tries to get through to Vinny who's refusing to fight for his marriage.

Vinny has had it and doesn't want to fight for Liv. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy's heartbroken to see Vinny so upset and defeated about his marriage. (Image credit: ITV)

Across the village, other adults are meddling, too. Dan, Kerry and Charity want Noah and Amelia to split and team up to make it happen.

Kerry and Dan get Charity on board with a plan to split up Amelia and Noah. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, as Will's secret turmoil about marrying Kim continues, Harriet gets inside his head and warns her ex that his daughter Dawn may never forgive him if he weds the Tate.

Kim gets wind of Harriet's interference and, furious, sets off to confront the village copper…

Matty's given pause for thought when loved ones gather for his sister Holly's remembrance do.

Suzy is spotted among their guests but when Moira gives her her blessing to pay her respects to Holly – who died from an overdose unwittingly funded by workmate Suzy – will Matty relent and make peace with Suzy, too?

Matty scowls when he sees Suzy has turned up at the remembrance do his mum has organised for Holly. (Image credit: ITV)

Suzy wants to pay her respects to Holly and asks Moira if that's OK… (Image credit: ITV)

Moira's ready to let bygones be bygones and agrees. Will Matty ease up on Suzy, too? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.