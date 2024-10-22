Emmerdale spoilers: Exposed! Tom King is interrogated by Jimmy and Nicola

Tom struggles to conceal his anger as his uncle and aunt question him about Carl.

Emmerdale's Tom King is cornered by furious Nicola in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tom King's in a very tricky spot around at his aunt and uncle's house.

Nicola has worked out that his little cousin Carl is scared of him and she wants to know why.

But when Nicola starts questioning Tom and recounting what terrified Carl has told her, Tom rears up in anger.

Nicola has noticed that Carl seems terrified of Tom and she wants to know why. (Image credit: ITV)

He's messing with the wrong woman in Nicola who isn't about to be silenced by shouty Tom and is starting to suspect that Tom's ex, Belle, might have been telling the truth about his abuse.

As hostile Nicola interrogates him and makes her feelings more than plain, will Tom manage to talk his way out of trouble or will his 'explanations' put him in more hot water?

And will his one staunch supporter, Jimmy, start to turn against him?

Is this the beginning of the end for abusive liar Tom?

Tom struggles to explain his behaviour. Will Jimmy continue to back his nephew or is he starting to see Tom's true colours? (Image credit: ITV)

Over at the warehouse, the danger continues for Billy who's taking part in an unlicensed boxing bout when he really should be at home recovering from his last.

How will the fight end? Will Billy do what is expected from him by head honcho Jade?

Will Mack be able to help his pal from the sidelines?

Where will it all end?

Mack is there for Billy as he takes part in a dodgy and dangerous fight. (Image credit: ITV)