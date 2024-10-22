Emmerdale spoilers: Exposed! Tom King is interrogated by Jimmy and Nicola
Airs Tuesday 29th October 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Tom King is cornered by furious Nicola in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Tom King's in a very tricky spot around at his aunt and uncle's house.
Nicola has worked out that his little cousin Carl is scared of him and she wants to know why.
But when Nicola starts questioning Tom and recounting what terrified Carl has told her, Tom rears up in anger.
He's messing with the wrong woman in Nicola who isn't about to be silenced by shouty Tom and is starting to suspect that Tom's ex, Belle, might have been telling the truth about his abuse.
As hostile Nicola interrogates him and makes her feelings more than plain, will Tom manage to talk his way out of trouble or will his 'explanations' put him in more hot water?
And will his one staunch supporter, Jimmy, start to turn against him?
Is this the beginning of the end for abusive liar Tom?
Over at the warehouse, the danger continues for Billy who's taking part in an unlicensed boxing bout when he really should be at home recovering from his last.
How will the fight end? Will Billy do what is expected from him by head honcho Jade?
Will Mack be able to help his pal from the sidelines?
Where will it all end?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!