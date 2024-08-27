Emmerdale spoilers: furious Moira Dingle attacks Ruby!

Emmerdale 's Moira Dingle launches a ferocious attack on Ruby Fox-Miligan in Wednesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira is left simmering when sister-in-law Ruby jokes around with her husband Cain Dingle and squeezes his arm. The farmer barges into Mill Cottage and accuses a baffled Ruby of trying to sleep with Cain. Unable to contain her anger, Moira headbutts Ruby and is restrained by Cain.

Moira is on the warpath...don't mess with her man! (Image credit: ITV)

Cain drags an aggressive Moira away as Caleb Miligan hopes that his promise to sort out the issue will satisfy Ruby. Back at Butlers, Cain demands to know what's going on with Moira, who has been struggling with her issues and treating her turmoil with alcohol.

Cain realises that she's forgotten to go for her blood tests, which she seemingly knows nothing about and he storms outside, leaving Moira distraught. Will Cain discover Moira's secret agony sooner rather than later?

Every parents' nightmare comes true as Frankie disappears. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy and Nate Robinson panic when their young daughter Frankie goes missing and she decides to call the police.

Will Taylor tells Jimmy King that his blackmailer has demanded ten grand to keep his secret.

Also, Belle King is terrified for Amelia Spencer’s safety after she revealed that she was in a relationship with her abusive husband Tom King. When Tom lets himself into Belle’s house with his own key, she orders him to leave Amelia alone.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.