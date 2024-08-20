Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle's behaviour takes a worrying turn!

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle concerning behaviour continues to escalate in Tuesday's episode (ITV1, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira has had it tough recently after her son Matty Barton was sent to prison for allegedly stabbing Samson Dingle. Although Samson eventually confessed his lies about the ordeal and Matty was released, she's struggled to forgive the Dingle family for not standing by her son.

The farmer has been constantly rowing with husband Cain Dingle and her unusual behaviour has sparked concern due to her unexpected outbursts and sudden sleepiness. Moira, who battled substance abuse three years ago, has started secretly drinking again to cope with her emotional turmoil and Cain approached her about the whisky he found in her bag.

Moira's behaviour takes a worrying turn when Cain sees her knocking back painkillers, but an annoyed Moira hits back by pointing out the unopened bottle of whisky. Later on, she confides in John Sugden that she's worried about her marriage.

Nate Robinson is stung when dad Cain Dingle confronts him over his relationship with step-mum Moira Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Cain has a word with Nate about his drink with Moira. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nate Robinson is horrified when Cain confronts him over his relationship with former lover Moira after he caught them having a drink together. Nate is hurt as he pleads his dad that their relationship is on good terms. However, he's concerned when Cain leaves to see the kids.

Since his divorce from Laurel Thomas, bitter Jai Sharma has reverted back to his vindictive ways and is up to no good with Caleb Miligan. Jai is annoyed when Caleb asks for more money to bribe their council contact and he issues a harsh warning not to be messed with.

Chas Dingle isn't convinced by Jai and Caleb's 'friendship' and her brother heads off to cause chaos at Home James Haulage. What is Caleb up to now?

As Jai mocks Victoria Sugden when she tries to change a spare tyre, John plays the protective brother and confronts an intimidated Jai.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.