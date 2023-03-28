Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas makes a dark threat to Kim Tate

Gabby dishes out a threat to Kim who's anti her engagement to Nicky.

Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas plays her trump card in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm

At Home Farm, the atmosphere is frosty, to say the least.

Kim Tate is furious that Gabby and Nicky — who was hired to look after the kids that live in the Tate's country pile — have not only got together, but got engaged!

But Gabby's not about to allow Kim to get in the way of her chance at love, and the single mum – who bore Kim Tate's son Jamie's love child — has got a trump card to play: Thomas.

What will devoted gran Kim say when Gabby threatens to stop her from seeing Thomas if she doesn't get on board with her engagement to Nicky?

Elsewhere, Leyla and Caleb's friendship turns flirty when she invites him in for coffee. Will passion strike?

And village vicar Charles' Alex-related trouble continues…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV