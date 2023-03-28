Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby Thomas makes a dark threat to Kim Tate
Airs Tuesday 4th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Gabby Thomas plays her trump card in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At Home Farm, the atmosphere is frosty, to say the least.
Kim Tate is furious that Gabby and Nicky — who was hired to look after the kids that live in the Tate's country pile — have not only got together, but got engaged!
But Gabby's not about to allow Kim to get in the way of her chance at love, and the single mum – who bore Kim Tate's son Jamie's love child — has got a trump card to play: Thomas.
What will devoted gran Kim say when Gabby threatens to stop her from seeing Thomas if she doesn't get on board with her engagement to Nicky?
Elsewhere, Leyla and Caleb's friendship turns flirty when she invites him in for coffee. Will passion strike?
And village vicar Charles' Alex-related trouble continues…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!