Emmerdale spoilers: Has Laurel Thomas made a grave mistake with Marshall?

Laurel reunites father and son, Colin and Marshall… but has she jumped the gun?

Has Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas been too hasty in Wednesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.)

When Laurel Thomas finds out what's been going on with Marshall, she's quick to pick up the phone and call his dad Colin.

Laurel's worried about what's going to happen when Colin strides into the Hide – and so is Marshall.

Laurel calls Colin who comes striding over to the Hide to see his son Marshall. (Image credit: ITV)

Neither Laurel nor Marshall know what to expect but Colin takes his son in his arms… (Image credit: ITV)

But both are left stunned when Colin takes his teenage son in his arms and hugs him tightly.

Colin tells his son he can return to Hotten Academy and that the plan to send him to boarding school is off.

Laurel's thrilled to have reunited the pair but when Arthur hears about it, his reaction has the mum worried.

After Arthur explains that the situation between Marshall and his homophobic dad is really bad, Laurel fears she may have made a terrible mistake.

Should she have kept Marshall away from Colin?

Over at the Woolpack, Marlon's treading around on eggshells, worried out his mind about his best mate Paddy who recently attempted suicide.

Arthur has come out as gay and has a thing for Marshall who's wavering because his dad Colin is homophobic. (Image credit: ITV)

Colin has threatened to take Marshall out of Hotten Academy and send him to boarding school. He also doesn't want him being friends with Arthur. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing that Paddy can't meet with a therapist for a couple of weeks, Marlon is desperate to try to find things to keep Paddy engaged.

He's terrified that Paddy is going to sink into another dark hole and have another attempt at taking his own life.

But Paddy's asked for breathing space and is irritated when Marlon rocks up with a bag of zombie stuff hoping to mess about with it like they used to.

Paddy's asked for space… (Image credit: ITV)

… but his best mate Marlon just can't leave him alone as he's desperately worried about him. (Image credit: ITV)

Paddy fumes when Marlon drops round a load of zombie stuff, far from in the mood to muck about like they used to. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.