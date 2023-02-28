Emmerdale spoilers: Has Laurel Thomas made a grave mistake with Marshall?
Airs Wednesday 8th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Has Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas been too hasty in Wednesday's episode? (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.)
When Laurel Thomas finds out what's been going on with Marshall, she's quick to pick up the phone and call his dad Colin.
Laurel's worried about what's going to happen when Colin strides into the Hide – and so is Marshall.
But both are left stunned when Colin takes his teenage son in his arms and hugs him tightly.
Colin tells his son he can return to Hotten Academy and that the plan to send him to boarding school is off.
Laurel's thrilled to have reunited the pair but when Arthur hears about it, his reaction has the mum worried.
After Arthur explains that the situation between Marshall and his homophobic dad is really bad, Laurel fears she may have made a terrible mistake.
Should she have kept Marshall away from Colin?
Over at the Woolpack, Marlon's treading around on eggshells, worried out his mind about his best mate Paddy who recently attempted suicide.
Knowing that Paddy can't meet with a therapist for a couple of weeks, Marlon is desperate to try to find things to keep Paddy engaged.
He's terrified that Paddy is going to sink into another dark hole and have another attempt at taking his own life.
But Paddy's asked for breathing space and is irritated when Marlon rocks up with a bag of zombie stuff hoping to mess about with it like they used to.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
