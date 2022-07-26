Emmerdale spoilers: HEARTBREAK for Rhona Goskirk!

Rhona and her mum Mary have a chat which leaves the vet heartbroken.

Emmerdale's Rhona Goskirk is devastated by her mum's story in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Rhona Goskirk's wedding to Marlon looming, love is at the forefront of her mind.

She may have found her one-true love but her mum Mary, who recently revealed she is gay, hasn't been so lucky.

To add to Mary's misery she's mortified to have tried to plant a kiss on Vanessa during a misconstrued moment at Rhona's hen do.

As the mother and daughter have a heart-to-heart, Rhona's heartbroken by Mary's story.

Mary recently came out to Rhona and revealed she'd fallen in love with her neighbour, who died. (Image credit: ITV)

Romance is also on Suzy's mind. She's still madly in love with Vanessa but is convinced she's ruined what they had and will never get the vet back in her life.

Is it really over for the pair?

Elsewhere, Cain reaches out to Liam who needs his help.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.