'Emmerdale' spoilers: Highs and lows for bride-to-be Dawn Taylor

Dawn Taylor has a lot on her plate right now as her ex Alex lurks and her wedding approaches.

Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor is in a spin in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dawn Taylor just wants to crack on with her wedding. It's just a couple of weeks away now and there's tons to do. Like sort a dress... and a venue... and, well, everything!

So the last thing she needs is her ex, Alex, back in the mix. But she gets exactly that and is thrown when her son's dad turns up at Woodbine.

Is Dawn about to be slammed with an unwanted custody battle for her beloved little boy, Lucas?

The last time Alex turned up – when Meena meddled in Dawn's affairs and lured him to the village – the former junkie was adamant he'd turned over a new leaf… has he?

Alex's arrival puts a dampener on Dawn's earlier excitement following an unexpected offer from Kim to host the wedding at Home Farm!

Kim offers to host Dawn and Billy's wedding at Home Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

It's an uncharacteristically kind gesture from Dawn's dad Will's girlfriend. Is the Tate softening now she's with family-man Will?

Kim's thirst for expansion certainly hasn't dimmed.

It's clear she's got a plan in mind as she leafs through a catalogue for an upcoming auction. What's the land-owner got her eye on now?

As Kim flicks through an auction catalogue is she planning to expand her property portfolio? (Image credit: ITV)

Unable to think about anything else than her ex Pierce Harris, who's got in touch out of the blue, Rhona does her due diligence.

Having checked with the prison and confirmed that Pierce is telling the truth about the fact that he's dying, Rhona decides to help her rapist killer ex-husband.

Vanessa's aghast when she learns Rhona hasn't binned Pierce's letter and is instead going ahead with the task he's set.

Vanessa is horrified that Rhona has decided to help her evil ex Pierce Harris find his son. (Image credit: ITV)

But Rhona soon comes unstuck when she goes online and tries to find Pierce's son, Marcus, who she's never heard of let alone met.

Soon enough, Rhona's got help on hand as techie-whizz Ryan gets involved.

Tech expert Ryan offers to help Rhona locate Pierce Harris' son Marcus… (Image credit: ITV)

Life seems to be going from strength to strength for Liv who's thrilled when Laurel offers her old job back. It's a kind gesture from Laurel who's stood by fellow recovering alcoholic Liv through the hard times she's suffered.

Good news for Liv who's offered her old job back. (Image credit: ITV)

Can Liv stay on track?

Laurel's championed fellow recovering alcoholic Liv and believes she deserves another chance. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.