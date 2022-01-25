'Emmerdale' spoilers: Highs and lows for bride-to-be Dawn Taylor
Airs Tuesday 1st February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor is in a spin in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Dawn Taylor just wants to crack on with her wedding. It's just a couple of weeks away now and there's tons to do. Like sort a dress... and a venue... and, well, everything!
So the last thing she needs is her ex, Alex, back in the mix. But she gets exactly that and is thrown when her son's dad turns up at Woodbine.
Is Dawn about to be slammed with an unwanted custody battle for her beloved little boy, Lucas?
The last time Alex turned up – when Meena meddled in Dawn's affairs and lured him to the village – the former junkie was adamant he'd turned over a new leaf… has he?
Alex's arrival puts a dampener on Dawn's earlier excitement following an unexpected offer from Kim to host the wedding at Home Farm!
It's an uncharacteristically kind gesture from Dawn's dad Will's girlfriend. Is the Tate softening now she's with family-man Will?
Kim's thirst for expansion certainly hasn't dimmed.
It's clear she's got a plan in mind as she leafs through a catalogue for an upcoming auction. What's the land-owner got her eye on now?
Unable to think about anything else than her ex Pierce Harris, who's got in touch out of the blue, Rhona does her due diligence.
Having checked with the prison and confirmed that Pierce is telling the truth about the fact that he's dying, Rhona decides to help her rapist killer ex-husband.
Vanessa's aghast when she learns Rhona hasn't binned Pierce's letter and is instead going ahead with the task he's set.
But Rhona soon comes unstuck when she goes online and tries to find Pierce's son, Marcus, who she's never heard of let alone met.
Soon enough, Rhona's got help on hand as techie-whizz Ryan gets involved.
Life seems to be going from strength to strength for Liv who's thrilled when Laurel offers her old job back. It's a kind gesture from Laurel who's stood by fellow recovering alcoholic Liv through the hard times she's suffered.
Can Liv stay on track?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
