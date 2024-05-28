Emmerdale spoilers: Horror at the HOP! Matty Barton blamed as Samson is stabbed

Samson Dingle is stabbed at the HOP when his mate Josh shoves him onto Matty Barton who's clearing away a knife

Emmerdale's Samson Dingle and Matty Barton are caught up in a horrifying nightmare in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Samson Dingle and his friend Josh are in the HOP celebrating Samson passing his driving test, but Josh is making something of a nuisance of himself.

Having got nowhere with Sarah Sugden, he's flirting away with waitress Amy entirely unbothered by the fact that she's just got married to Matty, who's there managing the bar.

Josh wont stop flirting with Amy even though he knows she's just married Matty. (Image credit: ITV)

Amy soon tires of Josh's relentless 'banter' and is grateful when Matty tells her to knock off and let him deal with the gobby teenager.

Snapping, Matty dishes out some home truths to Josh and sends him packing.

Outside, Matty's soon forced to have another word with the oik, who then starts referring to the bar manager, who's trans, as 'she'.

Humiliated, angry Josh then follows Matty back inside the premises where he ups the ugly ante by demanding the contents of the till.

After Matty throws Josh out, the troublesome teen returns and demands the money out of the till. (Image credit: ITV)

Of course, Matty's not about to give up the cash and just carries on working.

All revved up, Josh then shoves Samson, who falls on to Matty, who just happens to be holding a knife he was clearing away…

It takes a second or two for any of them to register what's happened but when Samson stumbles back, bleeding out, Josh is quick to start calling out Matty, accusing him of coming at them both with a knife…

Will anyone believe Matty did nothing of the sort? Will Samson stand up for his cousin?

Josh shoves Samson onto Matty who was in the middle of clearing away some cutlery and was holding a knife… (Image credit: ITV)

Another high stakes situation unfolds elsewhere as Marlon heads off camping with his best mate Paddy.

Marlon vents to Paddy who urges him to fight to save his marriage to Rhona. (Image credit: ITV)

He's fuming with Rhona and has decided it's make-or-break time.

As the chef fizzes over all that's going wrong in his marriage, can Paddy make Marlon see his marriage is worth fighting for? Can Paddy stop Marlon from filing for divorce?

Back at Smithy, meanwhile, Mary says as much to her daughter, urging Rhona to make up with Marlon before it's too late.…

Mary tells her daughter Rhona to do something before she loses Marlon for good. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.