Emmerdale spoilers: Horror at the HOP! Matty Barton blamed as Samson is stabbed
Airs Thursday 6th June 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Samson Dingle and Matty Barton are caught up in a horrifying nightmare in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Samson Dingle and his friend Josh are in the HOP celebrating Samson passing his driving test, but Josh is making something of a nuisance of himself.
Having got nowhere with Sarah Sugden, he's flirting away with waitress Amy entirely unbothered by the fact that she's just got married to Matty, who's there managing the bar.
Amy soon tires of Josh's relentless 'banter' and is grateful when Matty tells her to knock off and let him deal with the gobby teenager.
Snapping, Matty dishes out some home truths to Josh and sends him packing.
Outside, Matty's soon forced to have another word with the oik, who then starts referring to the bar manager, who's trans, as 'she'.
Humiliated, angry Josh then follows Matty back inside the premises where he ups the ugly ante by demanding the contents of the till.
Of course, Matty's not about to give up the cash and just carries on working.
All revved up, Josh then shoves Samson, who falls on to Matty, who just happens to be holding a knife he was clearing away…
It takes a second or two for any of them to register what's happened but when Samson stumbles back, bleeding out, Josh is quick to start calling out Matty, accusing him of coming at them both with a knife…
Will anyone believe Matty did nothing of the sort? Will Samson stand up for his cousin?
Another high stakes situation unfolds elsewhere as Marlon heads off camping with his best mate Paddy.
He's fuming with Rhona and has decided it's make-or-break time.
As the chef fizzes over all that's going wrong in his marriage, can Paddy make Marlon see his marriage is worth fighting for? Can Paddy stop Marlon from filing for divorce?
Back at Smithy, meanwhile, Mary says as much to her daughter, urging Rhona to make up with Marlon before it's too late.…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!