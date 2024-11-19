Emmerdale spoilers: Belle's nightmare finally over as Tom is caught out!

Will Belle finally see justice served when her abusive husband Tom is taken in for questioning by the Police on Emmerdale?

Belle Dingle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) is feeling freaked out following her estranged husband, Tom King (James Chase), sneaking into her house while she was home alone on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Even though Belle finally found the courage to walk-out on abusive Tom, it's clear that she will NEVER feel safe all the while he is still walking around the village a free man...



On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, there's another SHOCK in store for Belle.



She reels when she sees Tom's new girlfriend, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), wearing the very same top that twisted Tom just STOLE from Belle's home.



Just what kind of mind game is Tom playing with Belle now?



Belle confronts beauty salon assistant Amelia at PampaManda.



Amelia is stunned by the accusation and flustered Belle leaves in a panic...



Will Amelia start to realise there is some truth to the ongoing allegations against Tom?

Belle confronts Amelia over her stolen top on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Belle's family remain frustrated by the lack of progress the Police are making in taking action against Tom.



But all that could be about to change...



When Amelia confronts Tom over Belle's SHOCK accusations, the situation threatens to take a terrible turn...



Luckily, DS Foy (Robert Cavanagh) arrives on the scene, to take Tom to the Police Station for further questioning!



Tom is clearly ready to try and talk his way out of trouble again.



But this time, will the tables be turned when DS Foy reveals the evidence they have against Tom?



Will we finally see justice served against Tom for his domestic violence, coercive and controlling behaviour?

Will Tom finally get caught-out by the police on tonight's episode of Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX