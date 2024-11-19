Emmerdale spoilers: Belle's nightmare finally over as Tom is caught out!
Airs Wednesday 27 November 2024 at 7:30pm on ITV.
Belle Dingle (played by Eden Taylor-Draper) is feeling freaked out following her estranged husband, Tom King (James Chase), sneaking into her house while she was home alone on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Even though Belle finally found the courage to walk-out on abusive Tom, it's clear that she will NEVER feel safe all the while he is still walking around the village a free man...
On tonight's episode of the ITV soap, there's another SHOCK in store for Belle.
She reels when she sees Tom's new girlfriend, Amelia Spencer (Daisy Campbell), wearing the very same top that twisted Tom just STOLE from Belle's home.
Just what kind of mind game is Tom playing with Belle now?
Belle confronts beauty salon assistant Amelia at PampaManda.
Amelia is stunned by the accusation and flustered Belle leaves in a panic...
Will Amelia start to realise there is some truth to the ongoing allegations against Tom?
Meanwhile, Belle's family remain frustrated by the lack of progress the Police are making in taking action against Tom.
But all that could be about to change...
When Amelia confronts Tom over Belle's SHOCK accusations, the situation threatens to take a terrible turn...
Luckily, DS Foy (Robert Cavanagh) arrives on the scene, to take Tom to the Police Station for further questioning!
Tom is clearly ready to try and talk his way out of trouble again.
But this time, will the tables be turned when DS Foy reveals the evidence they have against Tom?
Will we finally see justice served against Tom for his domestic violence, coercive and controlling behaviour?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:30pm on ITV
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on ITVX
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.