Emmerdale spoilers: Is Paddy Kirk SUSPICIOUS about Chas?

Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) has been a tower of support for his wife, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) during the heartbreak of her mum Faith being diagnosed with terminal cancer on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But little does village vet Paddy know, but Chas has been cheating on him for months with local businessman, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).



Chas's visiting son, Aaron (Danny Miller), has threatened to spill the beans about the affair to Paddy.



But so far, Chas has managed to guilt-trip Aaron into keeping her secret.



However, Chas and Aaron remain at odds over her deception.



Paddy is disappointed when he discovers the news Aaron will be leaving the village again.



Surely the family need to stay united so soon after Faith's death?



Chas tries to play down Aaron's decision to leave.



But something doesn't feel right to Paddy.



Is there more to this situation than meets the eye?



WHAT will Paddy find out?



Meanwhile, Al is alarmed when his fiancee, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) suddenly wants to bring their wedding plans forward.



Al does his best to slow down Kerry, while secretly assuring Chas that he still wants to go ahead with their plan to flee the village together...

Kerry wants to marry Al sooner rather than later on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Chas and Al have a secret plan to run away together on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Bob Hope's (Tony Audenshaw) resentment towards bossy Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) builds, as the village clear-up continues after the storm.



Bob's got some ideas that could help, but bosslady Bernice seems to be loving it ruling the operation!



WHAT will Bob do?

Bob clashes with Bernice as the village clean-up continues on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub