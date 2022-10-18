Emmerdale spoilers: Is Paddy Kirk SUSPICIOUS about Chas?
Airs Tuesday 25 October 2022 at 7:30pm on ITV
Paddy Kirk (played by Dominic Brunt) has been a tower of support for his wife, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) during the heartbreak of her mum Faith being diagnosed with terminal cancer on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But little does village vet Paddy know, but Chas has been cheating on him for months with local businessman, Al Chapman (Michael Wildman).
Chas's visiting son, Aaron (Danny Miller), has threatened to spill the beans about the affair to Paddy.
But so far, Chas has managed to guilt-trip Aaron into keeping her secret.
However, Chas and Aaron remain at odds over her deception.
Paddy is disappointed when he discovers the news Aaron will be leaving the village again.
Surely the family need to stay united so soon after Faith's death?
Chas tries to play down Aaron's decision to leave.
But something doesn't feel right to Paddy.
Is there more to this situation than meets the eye?
WHAT will Paddy find out?
Meanwhile, Al is alarmed when his fiancee, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) suddenly wants to bring their wedding plans forward.
Al does his best to slow down Kerry, while secretly assuring Chas that he still wants to go ahead with their plan to flee the village together...
Meanwhile, Bob Hope's (Tony Audenshaw) resentment towards bossy Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) builds, as the village clear-up continues after the storm.
Bob's got some ideas that could help, but bosslady Bernice seems to be loving it ruling the operation!
WHAT will Bob do?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV
Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters.
Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave?
Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy.
He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
