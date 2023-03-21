Emmerdale spoilers: It's a boy! Mackenzie Boyd reels at Chloe Harris' baby news
Airs Monday 27th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd learns his secret baby mama is carrying a boy (ITV, 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mack Boyd may well be madly in love with Charity Dingle and her brood but he's also desperate to have a child of his own. And Chloe's carrying that very child.
Though Mack had the fateful one-night stand with Chloe when he and Charity were on a break after a terrible row about, er, having kids, he hasn't confessed to his betrayal and is hoping his fiery fiancée will never find out.
After a chat with Nate — who suggests his mate might be catching feelings for his baby mama and her cargo — Mack runs into Chloe.
With Nate's words whirring around in his mind, Mack swoons as Chloe reveals she's carrying a boy and tells him to feel her bump as the baby is kicking right there and then!
Oh lord! Is broody Mack starting to feel attached?
There are baby issues happening elsewhere as Samson is still pretending to be a doting dad while secretly taking money from Noah's trust fund to stay away from Amelia and little Esther.
Amelia's boyfriend Noah is sickened when his cousin Samson is later praised for his quick thinking when Esther starts running a really high temperature while he's babysitting her.
Knowing Samson is only pretending to care about his daughter, Noah fumes when his girlfriend Amelia and the likes of her dad, Dan, are being taken in by Samson.
Later, sure enough, Samson makes a big show of wanting to check up on Esther (who's fine by the way) but sneakily insists Noah coughs up another wodge of cash.
Dawn is still furious that Alex is swanning around the village, having got together with the vicar's daughter Naomi. Dawn's tried to tell Naomi not to be taken in by her junkie ex but she hasn't listened.
But Alex is about to reveal his evil true colours when a woman called Clare tracks him down and insists he 'finishes what he started'!
Creeping in to the docs' surgery, it becomes clear that Alex intends to raid the drugs cabinet and is left furious to find it empty.
Coming up with a plan B, he promises Clare he'll deliver.
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV from 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!