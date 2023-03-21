Emmerdale spoilers: It's a boy! Mackenzie Boyd reels at Chloe Harris' baby news

Chloe has news for her secret baby daddy Mack, they're having a boy!

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd learns his secret baby mama is carrying a boy (ITV, 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mack Boyd may well be madly in love with Charity Dingle and her brood but he's also desperate to have a child of his own. And Chloe's carrying that very child.

Though Mack had the fateful one-night stand with Chloe when he and Charity were on a break after a terrible row about, er, having kids, he hasn't confessed to his betrayal and is hoping his fiery fiancée will never find out.

Is Mack starting to feel attached to Chloe and his baby she's carrying? (Image credit: ITV)

After a chat with Nate — who suggests his mate might be catching feelings for his baby mama and her cargo — Mack runs into Chloe.

With Nate's words whirring around in his mind, Mack swoons as Chloe reveals she's carrying a boy and tells him to feel her bump as the baby is kicking right there and then!

Oh lord! Is broody Mack starting to feel attached?

There are baby issues happening elsewhere as Samson is still pretending to be a doting dad while secretly taking money from Noah's trust fund to stay away from Amelia and little Esther.

Amelia's boyfriend Noah is sickened when his cousin Samson is later praised for his quick thinking when Esther starts running a really high temperature while he's babysitting her.

Samson and Sarah realise baby Esther is running a really high temperature. (Image credit: ITV)

Samson calls an ambulance and is later praised for his quick thinking. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing Samson is only pretending to care about his daughter, Noah fumes when his girlfriend Amelia and the likes of her dad, Dan, are being taken in by Samson.

Later, sure enough, Samson makes a big show of wanting to check up on Esther (who's fine by the way) but sneakily insists Noah coughs up another wodge of cash.

Dawn is still furious that Alex is swanning around the village, having got together with the vicar's daughter Naomi. Dawn's tried to tell Naomi not to be taken in by her junkie ex but she hasn't listened.

But Alex is about to reveal his evil true colours when a woman called Clare tracks him down and insists he 'finishes what he started'!

Alex receives a visit from a mysterious woman called Clare who warns him to 'finish what he started'. (Image credit: ITV)

Creeping in to the docs' surgery, it becomes clear that Alex intends to raid the drugs cabinet and is left furious to find it empty.

Coming up with a plan B, he promises Clare he'll deliver.

Alex's true colours are revealed as he attempts to raid the drug cabinet at the GPs' surgery (Image credit: ITV)

