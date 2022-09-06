Emmerdale spoilers: Mack Boyd tells Charity he cheated on her?

Mack Boyd has cheated on Charity and needs to tell her the truth…

Emmerdale's Mack Boyd wants to fess up in Tuesday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Mack slept with a local lass it's fair to say he and Charity were (kind of, ish) on a break. They'd split up (kind of, ish) when he dared to bring up the topic of trying for a baby too soon after Charity's ectopic pregnancy ordeal.

At the time, angry Charity told him to look elsewhere if he wanted to procreate but soon regretted it and took it back. But it was too late, Mack had taken her literally (kind of, ish) and fallen into bed with another woman.

Now, as the reunited couple go from strength to strength, Mack's dirty secret is eating away at him. He wants to come clean and braces himself to tell Charity who's bound to go ballistic.

But Mack's best-laid plans go to waste when Charity gets all saucy and leads him upstairs!

Will Mack ever fess up or is someone going to end up doing it for him?

At Home Farm, the drama over Jamie's faked death continues.

Still reeling from her son's savage betrayal, Kim is winded when the police show her concrete proof that Jamie is alive and well.

As Kim offloads to her fiancé, Will, she doesn't realise Millie is in earshot and panics when she discovers her scared little granddaughter has vanished…

Will they find her?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV and is available on ITV Hub after transmission.