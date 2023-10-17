Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher's secret romance UNCOVERED?
Airs Friday 27th October 2023 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher's loved up and David and Leyla want to know who's making him smile in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The telltale signs are all there. The smiles, the obsession with his phone... Jacob Gallagher has someone on the go. And that someone is Victoria Sugden, his dad's ex!
His parents, David and Leyla, have picked up on his chirpy vibe and want to know who's lighting him up.
But would they be as happy about Jacob's jolly mood if they knew he's started seeing Victoria who's not only older and a single mum but was once engaged to David?
When Jakey refuses to give his folks anything to go on Leyla decides she'll find out for herself...
Will the determined mum succeed?
Across the village, Gail is given some heartbreaking news. And a friend's support leaves Lydia feeling grateful.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
