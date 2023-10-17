Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher's secret romance UNCOVERED?

Jacob's parents want to know who's on his mind…

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher's loved up and David and Leyla want to know who's making him smile in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The telltale signs are all there. The smiles, the obsession with his phone... Jacob Gallagher has someone on the go. And that someone is Victoria Sugden, his dad's ex!

His parents, David and Leyla, have picked up on his chirpy vibe and want to know who's lighting him up.

But would they be as happy about Jacob's jolly mood if they knew he's started seeing Victoria who's not only older and a single mum but was once engaged to David?

Jacob and Victoria have started seeing each other in secret. (Image credit: ITV)

When Jakey refuses to give his folks anything to go on Leyla decides she'll find out for herself...

Will the determined mum succeed?

Across the village, Gail is given some heartbreaking news. And a friend's support leaves Lydia feeling grateful.

