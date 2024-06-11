Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry Wyatt plays a very dangerous game!

Kerry Wyatt lays a trap to catch out lying Josh in Friday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). But will he fall into it?

The village was rocked by a shock stabbing when Matty Barton accidentally knifed Samson Dingle during a tussle.

The altercation came about after Matty found himself on the receiving end of a tirade of transphobic abuse from Samson and his new friend Josh.

The pair threatened Moira Barton's son, demanding money from The Hide till. Next Josh shoved Samson into Matty, who had a knife in his hand, and the blade pierced his skin.

Evil Josh manipulated the situation and accused Matty of coming at them with the weapon, which resulted in him being locked up in prison.

With Samson refusing to 'fess up, despite being put under pressure from Cain and Moira Dingle, hope is fading for Matty.

Could Kerry be his last hope?

Kerry is frustrated when her plan to expose Josh falls apart. (Image credit: ITV)

The plucky Geordie vows to help secure her son-in-law's release from prison by exposing Josh as the bigoted bully he is.

Laying a trap, a flirty Kez approaches Josh in The Woolpack and starts cosying up to him.

As the pair share a beer, she secretly attempts to record their chat, hoping that Josh will slip up and admit he lied about Matty deliberately attacking Samson.

Unfortunately, though, Kerry's plan soon backfires and Josh wises up to what's going on.

Will this mean yet more misery for Matty?

Dawn is having a hard time after returning to Home Farm. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Dawn Fletcher is feeling the strain of the past few weeks.

The new mum's world was turned upside down at the start of May when her baby boy Evan was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Since that dreadful day, Dawn has been by her son's side at hospital as he underwent gruelling chemotherapy to try and kill his cancer.

Now the doctors have given permission for Evan to return home to the village, but Dawn is finding the adjustment a struggle.

Discussing the situation with dad Will Taylor, Dawn admits she's worried about hugging her other children, Lucas and Clemmie, in case she picks up any germs and transfers them to poorly Evan.

Can Will ease her anxiety?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV