Emmerdale spoilers: Kyle Winchester confesses EVERYTHING?

Kyle Winchester visits his dad Cain in jail in Tuesday or Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale at 7:30 pm. Air date depends on football fixtures — see our TV Guide for full listings.

Kyle’s excited to visit his dad Cain in prison, where he is currently serving time for the murder of Al Champan... a crime that only a select few know Kyle is actually guilty of.

When Matty continues to push for Amy and Moira to get Kyle professional help, they worry he might be right. But as the trio discuss Kyle, little do they know he has overheard their entire conversation.

In the Prison Visitors' Room, riddled with guilt, Kyle breaks down when he sees his dad in his prison get up. When Kyle struggles to contain his emotions, Amy and Cain worry he will reveal their secret right there in front of all the prison guards... is it really a good idea for him to have visited?

Will Kyle confess to killing Al? (Image credit: ITV)

An utterly loved-up Paddy surprises Chas with a gift, completely unaware that she was head over heels in love with Al right up until his untimely death.

Grateful for his endless support, Chas is ashamed she nearly left him...

Meanwhile, Chloe tells Belle that Al took someone out to dinner the night Faith died and the penny drops for Belle who realises Chas never actually ended her affair with Al.

Later, Belle confronts Chas about being at Westgrove Hall Hotel with Al the night Faith died and Chas is unable to deny the affair any longer. When Belle suggests this is why Cain killed Al, Chas wonders whether to admit to believing this theory too.

Chas is manic with fear, terrified Belle will tell the family about what she was up to... and back in the pub, Chas is delighted to hear Paddy’s booked them a surprise getaway.

But as she plans her romantic getaway, Belle breaks down in front of Moira admitting what she knows. Moira is furious and begins to put two and two together over Cain’s imprisonment and Al’s death. Is Chas's secret about to be revealed?

The hunt for a new nanny is ON! (Image credit: ITV)

In true Kim Tate-style, the nanny interviews at Home Farm are a formal affair, but Dawn’s still uncomfortable with someone else looking after their kids.

The panel interviews a strict, old-fashioned nanny. To Kim’s surprise, Gabby and Dawn refuse to employ her and press onto the next unlikely candidate. The panel are impressed with Samantha and intend to deliver the good news after they’ve interviewed one final candidate. However, the competition for Home Farm’s Nanny gets hotter when both Dawn and Gabby are both impressed with Nicky — a handsome male nanny.

When Samantha declines the job, Gabby’s delighted to offer Nicky the job. Nicky accepts and agrees to meet her children. Whilst Kim and Gabby are excited about this new chapter, Dawn still needs a little convincing about having a nanny. Will Billy change her mind?

Marlon is thrilled to have his old job back. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas and Charity are delighted to have Marlon back at the pub and have installed all the necessary equipment for his return. Naomi’s thrilled when Marlon offers her a job as his assistant starting from tomorrow — will Marlon's new start be just what he needs?

Elsewhere, Marcus is delighted when Ethan agrees that they should find a place on their own.

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Thursday 7:30pm.