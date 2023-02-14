Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas FIGHTS for son Arthur

Laurel tries to comfort Arthur who's recently come out as gay and is having a hard time…

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas calls on all her mum skills in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Laurel Thomas was all in when she learned her son Arthur was gay and has shown him that she will be there for him every step of the way.

It's not been easy for the teen who's felt in the spotlight and marginalised by his peers and his school. But it's his friendship with Marshall which has thrown him for the biggest loop.

Arthur is stung when Marshall says they can't be mates. (Image credit: ITV)

Arthur doesn't know whether he's coming or going with Marshall who wounds him deeply when he insists that can't be friends.

Once again it's Laurel to the rescue but can the mum find the right words to say to comfort the angsty teen?

There's trouble in love for Nate, who's dumped by Naomi. And problems are still boiling away in the background for at-odds couple Ethan and Marcus who just can't seem to get back on track.

Naomi dumps Nate. (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan reckons he and Marcus are back on track… (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan's delighted when it seems as if he and Marcus have finally made up. But Marcus is hiding something from his boyfriend and reveals his shocker just as the lawyer has decided to propose!

… but Marcus is hiding something from Ethan who's gearing up to propose… (Image credit: ITV)

For Bernice and Bob their grand opening of the B&B is looming. Bob's frustrated when Bernice books a harpist, who she fancies, to entertain their guests.

And his frustration grows when his teenage daughter Cathy kicks off. How will she react when her dad says he doesn't want her at his all-important B&B event?

Bob can't handle any more grief from Cathy and tells his teen daughter not to come to his B&B do. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.