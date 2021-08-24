'Emmerdale' spoilers Leyla Cavanagh fears she's having a miscarriage

Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh faces tragedy in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings) when she thinks she's having a miscarriage.

Leyla is in a terrible place at the moment when she should be on a high.

She recently married village doctor Liam but soon after their wedding, his beloved daughter Leanna was found dead on the day of her 18th birthday. Leyla's husband is in a terrible state and as such their marriage is in a very difficult place.

So when Leyla recently found out she was pregnant she was torn about what to do.

However her decision was made when Liam found her pregnancy test kit and seemed horrified. Sensitive to his reaction, Leyla pretended it was Andrea's and covered her hurt as Liam poured out his relief that they weren't about to bring another child into the world so soon after he had lost his daughter.

Feeling more alone in her marriage than ever, Leyla's plunged into further sadness when she's given reason to fear she's having a miscarriage. In normal circumstances, she would tell her doctor husband but Leyla just wants to protect Liam from what she is going through, knowing it would all be too much for him.

Will she shoulder this alone?

Across the village, Ethan is having a terrible time of it, too. Eddy has told him he's contracted HIV and so Ethan needs to get tested for the virus as well.

Ethan needs to get tested for HIV… (Image credit: ITV)

Will the lawyer tell his vicar dad, Charles, or bear the burden alone?

… will vicar Charles hear about his terrified son Ethan's problem? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.