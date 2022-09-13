Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh learns her husband tried to snog Bernice!
Airs Tuesday 20th September 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock is about to put her size 5s in it with Leyla Cavanagh in Tuesday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having rejected Liam's attempt at an ill-advised kiss, Bernice is expecting her ex to fill in his wife Leyla.
So when she sees wedding planner Leyla in tears she reckons he's done the deed.
Big mistake.
Liam's actually done nothing of the sort.
Scared to rock the boat, he backs out of telling Leyla and instead suggests they make a real go of repairing their damaged marriage.
So imagine Leyla's reaction when mistaken Bernice brings up the kiss…
Across the village, Faith Dingle is determined to live out her last days to the full and has a brilliant drunken afternoon with Pollard.
Brenda's stunned when the pair whizz into view behind the wheel of a golf cart, clearly 10 sheets to the wind!
Faith's having the time of her life but time is tragically ticking for the gran who has terminal cancer…
Dan is left kicking himself when his teenage daughter finds out he was behind her rift with Noah.
As she fumes about his interference, the pregnant schoolgirl snaps and announces she's moving out.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
