Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh learns her husband tried to snog Bernice!

Emmerdale's Bernice Blackstock is about to put her size 5s in it with Leyla Cavanagh in Tuesday's episode (ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having rejected Liam's attempt at an ill-advised kiss, Bernice is expecting her ex to fill in his wife Leyla.

Liam was confiding his marriage woes in Bernice when he suddenly tried to kiss his ex fiancée (Image credit: ITV)

So when she sees wedding planner Leyla in tears she reckons he's done the deed.

Big mistake.

Liam's actually done nothing of the sort.

Scared to rock the boat, he backs out of telling Leyla and instead suggests they make a real go of repairing their damaged marriage.

So imagine Leyla's reaction when mistaken Bernice brings up the kiss…

Bernice believes Liam's told his wife Leyla… (Image credit: ITV)

… but the kiss is news to Leyla who's heard nothing of the sort from her husband! (Image credit: ITV)

Across the village, Faith Dingle is determined to live out her last days to the full and has a brilliant drunken afternoon with Pollard.

Faith Dingle has a mad afternoon of drunken fun with Pollard! (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda's stunned when the pair whizz into view behind the wheel of a golf cart, clearly 10 sheets to the wind!

Faith's having the time of her life but time is tragically ticking for the gran who has terminal cancer…

Dan is left kicking himself when his teenage daughter finds out he was behind her rift with Noah.

Amelia finds out that her dad Dan was behind her split with Noah. (Image credit: ITV)

As she fumes about his interference, the pregnant schoolgirl snaps and announces she's moving out.

Furious at her dad, pregnant teenager Amelia tells Dan she's moving out. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.