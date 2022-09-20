Emmerdale spoilers: Liv Dingle kicks out husband Vinny
Airs Wednesday 28th September 2022 at 7.30pm – subject to change
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle is found out in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Sandra Flaherty is trying to take her daughter Liv's money but Mandy Dingle on to her and has a plan.
With Liv having been manipulated into putting Mill up for sale by her evil mum, Mandy recruits helper Jimmy to pretend he's interested.
As Jimmy turns up for a viewing with Sandra, Mandy and Vinny listen in, recording every word hoping Sandra will slip up and expose her true intentions.
But things go wrong and when Liv finds out what her husband and mother-in-law have been up to she is furious.
Vinny reels in horror as Liv insists he packs his bags and gets out of the house!
At Home Farm, things are still tense following all the hoo-ha between Dawn and Kim.
Lydia picks up on the bad vibes between Will and Kim, whose wedding is looming large, and pushes her friend to offload her worries.
Later, to Kim's relief, she and Will make up. But Will's still secretly harbouring doubts about marrying the Tate…
Elsewhere Noah's chuffed when Kerry mentions a job opportunity. He reckons it's an attempt at an olive branch but his pregnant girlfriend Amelia isn't fooled.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV – subject to change.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.