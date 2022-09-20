Emmerdale spoilers: Liv Dingle kicks out husband Vinny

Liv find out Vinny's been trying to set up her mum, Sandra, and throws him out!

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle is found out in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Sandra Flaherty is trying to take her daughter Liv's money but Mandy Dingle on to her and has a plan.

With Liv having been manipulated into putting Mill up for sale by her evil mum, Mandy recruits helper Jimmy to pretend he's interested.

As Jimmy turns up for a viewing with Sandra, Mandy and Vinny listen in, recording every word hoping Sandra will slip up and expose her true intentions.

But things go wrong and when Liv finds out what her husband and mother-in-law have been up to she is furious.

Vinny reels in horror as Liv insists he packs his bags and gets out of the house!

At Home Farm, things are still tense following all the hoo-ha between Dawn and Kim.

Lydia picks up on the bad vibes between Will and Kim, whose wedding is looming large, and pushes her friend to offload her worries.

Later, to Kim's relief, she and Will make up. But Will's still secretly harbouring doubts about marrying the Tate…

Elsewhere Noah's chuffed when Kerry mentions a job opportunity. He reckons it's an attempt at an olive branch but his pregnant girlfriend Amelia isn't fooled.

