Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia Dingle hides her SHOCK SECRET...
Airs Monday 11 September 2023 at 7:30pm on ITV
Lydia Dingle (played by Karen Blick) is trying to put on a brave face for the sake of her family on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But in private, Lydia is still reeling after being raped by her new businessman boss, Craig Reed (Ben Addis).
Lydia was recently reunited with Craig, who she grew up with in Hotten Grange children's home.
After years apart, Lydia and Craig have begun to bond again over the tragic circumstances surrounding their stillborn baby.
But after an almost kiss between them, Craig took things further...
Last week on the ITV soap, Craig revealed his true feelings for Lydia and then forced himself on her...
With Lydia's husband, Sam (James Hooten), and stepson, Samson (Sam Hall), none the wiser, will Lydia continue to keep her trauma a secret from her nearest and dearest?
Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) is all packed and ready to go on a retreat.
But will the village vicar get away for some peace and quiet?
His mum, Claudette (Flo Wilson), is still grieving after the recent death of her husband, Victor.
Claudette admits that she needs Charles' support more than she has let on.
Even though Claudette and Charles' girlfriend, Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), aren't exactly besties, Manpreet is left feeling guilty when overbearing Claudette shows a softer side.
Especially since Manpreet knows that Charles framed Victor for a crime he didn't commit, shortly before his death...
Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is determined to sell-up and leave the village behind after all THAT drama at Home Farm.
Will Kim Tate (Claire King) try and convince Gabby to stick around?
