Emmerdale spoilers: Vicar Charles Anderson ATTACKS his dad

Emmerdale's Charles Anderson loses control in Monday's episode

Village vicar is furious to learn that his parents have reconnected and his dad, Victor, is loving seeing how much it's getting to him.

Unable to stay quiet about it, Charles confronts Victor about worming his way back in to Claudette's life, and soon the pair are grappling with each other.

Horrified Claudette catches them at it and wades in.

Victor later hears Charles and Manpreet rowing and can't resist goading his son about it.

Charles is left feeling more determined than ever to get shot of his dad.

At the Woolie, Charity Dingle does her best to put Mackenzie at the back of her mind.

It's good news for love-cheat Mack who's pleased that his passionate session with his ex isn't going to interfere with his current squeeze Chloe.

Elsewhere, Nate's under pressure as he turns down another dodgy job with Corey, and Cathy leans on Wendy as she opens up about her problems.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV