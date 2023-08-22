Emmerdale spoilers: Vicar Charles Anderson ATTACKS his dad
Airs Monday 28th August 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Charles Anderson loses control in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Village vicar is furious to learn that his parents have reconnected and his dad, Victor, is loving seeing how much it's getting to him.
Unable to stay quiet about it, Charles confronts Victor about worming his way back in to Claudette's life, and soon the pair are grappling with each other.
Horrified Claudette catches them at it and wades in.
Victor later hears Charles and Manpreet rowing and can't resist goading his son about it.
Charles is left feeling more determined than ever to get shot of his dad.
At the Woolie, Charity Dingle does her best to put Mackenzie at the back of her mind.
It's good news for love-cheat Mack who's pleased that his passionate session with his ex isn't going to interfere with his current squeeze Chloe.
Elsewhere, Nate's under pressure as he turns down another dodgy job with Corey, and Cathy leans on Wendy as she opens up about her problems.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
