'Emmerdale' spoilers: Mandy Dingle DEVASTATED when Vinny betrays her
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 8th March 2022 on ITV at 7.30pm.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is heartbroken by a discovery in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Vinny and Liv's 'engagement' party is about to become a pawn in Chas and Mandy Dingle's war with Charity.
When the pair collude to hold the do at the B&B so it clashes with Charity's grand re-opening of the Woolpack, which she recently bought from her cousin Chas, the move soon becomes insignificant to Mandy.
Not realising that Vinny and Liv are already married, having snuck off and eloped, Mandy is dead excited about her beloved son's do.
But the newlyweds' guilty secret is about to blow up in their faces, breaking Mandy's heart in the process.
Noah's taken aback when he gets hold of an envelope addressed to Mr and Mrs V Dingle.
Suspicious - and wanting to cause trouble - Noah makes sure it gets into Mandy's hands, forcing Vinny to have to come clean.
Vinny's wracked with guilt as he witnesses his devoted mum's heart breaking into bits. As Mandy explains that she's deeply hurt by his betrayal, will she ever forgive the couple?
Elsewhere, jailed Meena's latest scheme – to get frame her sister Manpreet for Andrea Tate's murder – is underway. The serial killer is trying to even the scores with her sister who lied to the police about her 'fall' from the bridge (when in fact Liam pushed her).
Innocent GP Manpreet is horrified as she's taken in for questioning.
Will the detectives find out she lied to them to make sure Meena was arrested?
Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV at its new start time of 7.30pm.
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
