'Emmerdale' spoilers: Mandy Dingle DEVASTATED when Vinny betrays her

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is heartbroken by a discovery in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Vinny and Liv's 'engagement' party is about to become a pawn in Chas and Mandy Dingle's war with Charity.

When the pair collude to hold the do at the B&B so it clashes with Charity's grand re-opening of the Woolpack, which she recently bought from her cousin Chas, the move soon becomes insignificant to Mandy.

Not realising that Vinny and Liv are already married, having snuck off and eloped, Mandy is dead excited about her beloved son's do.

But the newlyweds' guilty secret is about to blow up in their faces, breaking Mandy's heart in the process.

Noah's taken aback when he gets hold of an envelope addressed to Mr and Mrs V Dingle.

Suspicious - and wanting to cause trouble - Noah makes sure it gets into Mandy's hands, forcing Vinny to have to come clean.

Vinny Dingle has to tell Mandy that he and Liv snuck off and got married in secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny's wracked with guilt as he witnesses his devoted mum's heart breaking into bits. As Mandy explains that she's deeply hurt by his betrayal, will she ever forgive the couple?

Mandy is absolutely devastated that her son got married behind her back. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, jailed Meena's latest scheme – to get frame her sister Manpreet for Andrea Tate's murder – is underway. The serial killer is trying to even the scores with her sister who lied to the police about her 'fall' from the bridge (when in fact Liam pushed her).

Innocent GP Manpreet is horrified as she's taken in for questioning.

Will the detectives find out she lied to them to make sure Meena was arrested?

Manpreet is taken in for questioning about Andrea Tate's murder thanks to her killer sister Meena who's trying to pin the crime on her. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV at its new start time of 7.30pm.