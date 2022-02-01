'Emmerdale' spoilers: Mandy Dingle gives Amelia a SHOCKER of a MAKEOVER!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 9th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle works her makeup 'magic' in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At the salon, Mandy Dingle's excited. Amelia Spencer has her prom coming up and she wants a makeover!
But is Mandy's heavy-handed brushwork what the teen had in mind? Something tells us that Amelia's idea of glam isn't quite the same as Mandy's?!
Poor Amelia is utterly horrified when she looks in the mirror and pleads with Samson to help her fix her face… can he help?
At Woodbine, Dawn has a deep and meaningful with her fiance Billy. Things have been tough for the bride-to-be recently, and it's not just pre-wedding stress that is playing on her mind.
Dawn is worried that her ex, Alex, is going to take her to court about their son Lucas. Could she face losing her son in the coming weeks?
She's also having problems at work, making mistakes where she usually wouldn't.
(And if she looked over her shoulder a bit more when she was out and about she might notice she's being spied on…)
Al's annoyed that Amy and Cain have come to a resolution over their son Kyle and are sticking to their existing co-parenting arrangement.
Given that Al is living with Cain's son Kyle – thanks to his relationship with the lad's gran Kerry – he soon finds another way to wind up Cain.
How will the Dingle dad react when Al secretly gifts too-young Kyle with a mobile phone?
Elsewhere, Ellis says his goodbyes as he leaves the village to take up a job abroad.
Emmerdale continues weeknights at 7.00pm on ITV.
