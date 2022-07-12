Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle has got her eye on dodgy Sandra
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 22nd July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle smells a rat in the salon in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
At the salon, there's a newcomer in the mix and she's already causing trouble.
Neither Mandy Dingle nor Bernice Blackstock were too happy when Sandra was put on the books but they agreed to give her a go.
But will the pair live to regret taking on Liv's dodgy mum?
Already hoodwinking Liv and merrily taking her daughter's cash, Sandra's started to do the same at the salon and is pocketing tips.
When Mandy notices money has gone missing, Sandra's quick to cover. But Mandy's no fool and as far as she's concerned, Sandra's card is marked. Light-fingered Sandra meanwhile resolves to be more careful from now on…
At Home Farm, emotions are raw. With Amelia having dropped Thomas who was then taken to hospital, social services have got questions they want answering.
Gabby is furious with Amelia for what she's done and rues the day she hired the teen to babysit for her. Is Thomas about to get taken from Gabby and placed in care?
Up at the Hide, Jai bristles as he watches his ex Laurel enjoy a coffee date with Kit who's Marlon's physio.
Are the attracted pair set to become a thing?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.