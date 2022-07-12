Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle has got her eye on dodgy Sandra

Mandy Dingle suspects Sandra's been nicking the tips at the salon. And she's right!

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle smells a rat in the salon in Friday's episode

At the salon, there's a newcomer in the mix and she's already causing trouble.

Neither Mandy Dingle nor Bernice Blackstock were too happy when Sandra was put on the books but they agreed to give her a go.

But will the pair live to regret taking on Liv's dodgy mum?

Already hoodwinking Liv and merrily taking her daughter's cash, Sandra's started to do the same at the salon and is pocketing tips.

When Mandy notices money has gone missing, Sandra's quick to cover. But Mandy's no fool and as far as she's concerned, Sandra's card is marked. Light-fingered Sandra meanwhile resolves to be more careful from now on…

At Home Farm, emotions are raw. With Amelia having dropped Thomas who was then taken to hospital, social services have got questions they want answering.

Gabby is furious with Amelia for what she's done and rues the day she hired the teen to babysit for her. Is Thomas about to get taken from Gabby and placed in care?

Up at the Hide, Jai bristles as he watches his ex Laurel enjoy a coffee date with Kit who's Marlon's physio.

Are the attracted pair set to become a thing?

