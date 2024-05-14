Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle unearths Ella's secret past
Airs Tuesday 21st May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle starts to wonder if Ella's on the level in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
The reason Ella Forster reacted so weirdly when Liam asked if he could stay at her house becomes clear when Manpreet finds their receptionist sleeping in her car.
The GP is out for a morning run when she finds Ella bedded down in her vehicle.
Ella is mortified and begs her colleague not to tell Liam but Manpreet later lets it slip…
Concerned for his girlfriend, Liam offers her the spare room at Tenant's which is where Mandy comes into the picture.
As she helps her friend load her stuff into Liam's place, Mandy casually picks up a photograph and asks Ella about it.
Ella's far from happy about the intrusion and leaves Mandy stung when she bites her head off.
Has the receptionist got something more she's hiding?
Baffled by her over-reaction Mandy's left feeling unsure about her so-called friend…
Elsewhere Ruby and Caleb are disgusted and furious when they spot Ethan in the village.
With him having crashed their son Nicky's car and left him unconscious at the scene, the parents are raging at the sight of the solicitor and desperate to make him suffer.
Can Charles calm down the situation and dilute the anger the Miligans feel towards his guilt-ridden son?
At Butler's, Moira and Cain are worried about how attached Isaac has become to Minty the lamb.
