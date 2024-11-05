Emmerdale spoilers: Secret's out! Mandy Dingle tears into Tina for telling Vinny everything
Airs Monday 11th November 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle's secret is out in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
All the stress and pain Tina has put Mandy through has been for nothing as the cat is out of the bag.
Mandy's hoping the Dingles' hostile moves have pushed Tina to sling her hook, meaning her secret will remain safe, but to her horror she discovers Tina's blabbed.
Clocking Vinny, Mandy knows in an instant that Tina has told him she's her biological mum despite all Mandy's done in exchange for Tina's silence.
As Vinny slopes off in a state, Mandy grapples with Tina, furious with her cousin who came looking for her inheritance when her dad Zak died.
Before long the shock truth that Vinny is Tina's son – meaning he's a bonafide Dingle and always has been – reaches the rest of the family.
Will the angry Dingles find out Mandy gave Tina Zak's 'stolen' will?
When Mandy comes face-to-face with Vinny, he lays his pain bare, hurt that she's lied to him all these years about his mother being a 'random woman'.
Heartbroken over her betrayal, Vinny tells Mandy she's no longer his mum.
Pollard sets out to show Caleb he's not to be messed with when the businessman bats off his complaints about the increase in traffic caused by his depot.
Getting into one of Caleb's haulage trucks, Pollard's planning to teach him a lesson – but his Parkinson's gets in the way…
Having missed his meds, the stress triggers his tremors and sees Pollard crash into a ton of crates in the goods' yard.
How will Caleb respond when he clocks the damage?
Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!