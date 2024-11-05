Emmerdale spoilers: Secret's out! Mandy Dingle tears into Tina for telling Vinny everything

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle's secret is out in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

All the stress and pain Tina has put Mandy through has been for nothing as the cat is out of the bag.

Mandy's hoping the Dingles' hostile moves have pushed Tina to sling her hook, meaning her secret will remain safe, but to her horror she discovers Tina's blabbed.

Mandy can tell by the look on Vinny's face that Tina's told him she's his biological mum. (Image credit: ITV)

Clocking Vinny, Mandy knows in an instant that Tina has told him she's her biological mum despite all Mandy's done in exchange for Tina's silence.

As Vinny slopes off in a state, Mandy grapples with Tina, furious with her cousin who came looking for her inheritance when her dad Zak died.

Mandy faces off with Tina who's been using the secret to blackmail her (Image credit: ITV)

Before long the shock truth that Vinny is Tina's son – meaning he's a bonafide Dingle and always has been – reaches the rest of the family.

Will the angry Dingles find out Mandy gave Tina Zak's 'stolen' will?

When Mandy comes face-to-face with Vinny, he lays his pain bare, hurt that she's lied to him all these years about his mother being a 'random woman'.

Heartbroken over her betrayal, Vinny tells Mandy she's no longer his mum.

Pollard sets out to show Caleb he's not to be messed with when the businessman bats off his complaints about the increase in traffic caused by his depot.

Getting into one of Caleb's haulage trucks, Pollard's planning to teach him a lesson – but his Parkinson's gets in the way…

Pollard gets himself in a pickle. (Image credit: ITV)

Having missed his meds, the stress triggers his tremors and sees Pollard crash into a ton of crates in the goods' yard.

How will Caleb respond when he clocks the damage?

Caleb discovers Pollard has crashed one of his trucks into a load of crates. What will he do? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale is on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.