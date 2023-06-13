Emmerdale spoilers: TROUBLE in PARADISE for reunited Mandy Dingle and Paddy
Airs Tuesday 20th June 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is hurt in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having got back together with Paddy, Mandy should be on cloud nine right now.
She's longed for this moment and now here they are, a couple again after all these years!
But as the pair swan into the Woolpack fresh from a mini getaway, it's clear there's already trouble in paradise.
The couple are left cringing when they tell Bear they're an item again only to realise that Paddy's ex-wife Chas is in earshot.
In a moment alone, Mandy tries to get close to Paddy who recoils, making excuses as he backs away from her embrace.
Feeling rejected and confused, Mandy heads over to Pampamanda to check how it's all been going without her.
She's horrified when she enters the salon to find Amelia and Sarah posting up a storm on social media.
Can trainee beautician Amelia convince her boss it's a good idea to get the business online?
At the Dingles' homestead, Belle's sent into a spin when PC Swirling calls in to tell her that her serial killer ex Lachlan White, who's serving life, is being moved to a different prison.
Unable to talk to Tom about her harrowing past with Lachlan, Belle later opens up to Vinny about what went down all those years ago.
Meanwhile, over at the prison it's not looking great for Mack who's still under arrest. As Chloe starts to lose faith in his innocence, Charity worries about his fate.
Then news hits that Caleb is going to be bought out of his coma. Charity and Chas are at his bedside, arguing, when distraught Nicky arrives to see his dad.
Will Caleb remember what happened and reveal all?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
