Emmerdale spoilers: TROUBLE in PARADISE for reunited Mandy Dingle and Paddy

Mandy and Paddy aren't as loved up as they should be…

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is hurt in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having got back together with Paddy, Mandy should be on cloud nine right now.

She's longed for this moment and now here they are, a couple again after all these years!

But as the pair swan into the Woolpack fresh from a mini getaway, it's clear there's already trouble in paradise.

The couple are left cringing when they tell Bear they're an item again only to realise that Paddy's ex-wife Chas is in earshot.

Paddy and Mandy announce they're back together… (Image credit: ITV)

… not realising Paddy's embarrassed ex, Chas, is in earshot (Image credit: ITV)

In a moment alone, Mandy tries to get close to Paddy who recoils, making excuses as he backs away from her embrace.

Feeling rejected and confused, Mandy heads over to Pampamanda to check how it's all been going without her.

Mandy and Vinny head to the salon to see how Amelia's got on in her boss' absence. (Image credit: ITV)

She's horrified when she enters the salon to find Amelia and Sarah posting up a storm on social media.

Amelia is doing some social media with Sarah's help. (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah and Amelia are caught in the act… (Image credit: ITV)

… will Mandy get on board with Amelia's plan to get the salon on socials? (Image credit: ITV)

Can trainee beautician Amelia convince her boss it's a good idea to get the business online?

At the Dingles' homestead, Belle's sent into a spin when PC Swirling calls in to tell her that her serial killer ex Lachlan White, who's serving life, is being moved to a different prison.

Belle's with Cain when PC Swirling calls in to tell her that her serial killer ex, Lachlan White, is being moved to a different prison. (Image credit: ITV)

Unable to talk to Tom about her harrowing past with Lachlan, Belle later opens up to Vinny about what went down all those years ago.

Unable to tell her boyfriend Tom about her harrowing past, Belle opens up to Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, over at the prison it's not looking great for Mack who's still under arrest. As Chloe starts to lose faith in his innocence, Charity worries about his fate.

Then news hits that Caleb is going to be bought out of his coma. Charity and Chas are at his bedside, arguing, when distraught Nicky arrives to see his dad.

Chas sits by Caleb's bedside. (Image credit: ITV)

News that Caleb is going to be bought out of his coma brings Charity and his son Nicky to the hospital. Will Caleb remember who pushed him and reveal all? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Caleb remember what happened and reveal all?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.