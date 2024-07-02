Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet Jutla has a shock confession for Charles
Airs Thursday 11th July 2024 on ITV *subject to change for football
Emmerdale's Manpreet Jutla lays it on the line with Charles in Thursday's * episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings). *Subject to change for foobtball.
Charles Anderson has been in a state since his son Ethan's sudden death.
Grief has taken its grip on the dad whose life doesn't seem to make sense anymore.
His relationship with Manpreet has become collateral damage and has seen the vicar tell his long-term love they're over.
But understanding Manpreet is refusing to give up on him and their love story.
When the GP seizes her chance and confesses to Charles that she's really missing him, will he feel the same?
At the Woolpack, Gail tells Chas she's had an idea about how she can get Mandy and Rhona talking again. Can the barmaid pull off the plan?
Over at Home Farm, Dawn is worried about Evan's cough and takes the baby into hospital. The mum is furious as her husband Billy is nowhere to be seen but Kim covers for him and takes the blame for his absence.
Emmerdale continues weeknights* from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings *subject to change for football
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!