Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet Sharma to testify against killer sister Meena?

Manpreet Sharma is in turmoil about Meena's upcoming trial.

Emmerdale's Manpreet Sharma is terrified in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

With Meena Jutla's trial looming, all eyes are on her sister Manpreet.

For the serial killer to stay in jail where she belongs, Manpreet's testimony is vital.

But the GP's head is in a mess. She's so stressed about it all that she's been plagued with panic attacks.

Having been to the depths of hell and back since Meena took her hostage, confessed to a string of murders and attempted to kill her, Manpreet doesn't know if she can handle it.

Meena Jutla took her sister Manpreet hostage and after confessing to a string of murders, she attempted to kill her too. (Image credit: ITV)

Twisted Meena's played mind games with her sister from prison and has even tried to frame Manpreet for one of her crimes!

Recently, Manpreet decided she just couldn't testify.

It was a huge blow to her doctor colleague, Liam, whose daughter Leanna was killed by Meena. He's desperate to see justice served, as is everyone who's been affected by Meena's unhinged acts.

Turning to her vicar boyfriend Charles for support and guidance, Manpreet digs deep and decides she's going to tough it out in court after all.

Can Manpreet stay strong and see her sister pay for her crimes?

Elsewhere, Nate tries to drown his sorrows in booze.

Missing being a family man since betrayed Tracy upped and left him, taking their daughter Frankie with her, Nate asks Ryan if he's up for getting drunk.

Nate lost his family when his fiancee Tracy found out he'd cheated on her shortly after she gave birth to their daughter Frankie. (Image credit: ITV)

Tracy left the village taking baby Frankie with her. (Image credit: ITV)

Is the answer to Nate's problems at the bottom of a pint glass – or will his session simply lead to more?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.