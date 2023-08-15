Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle TERRIFIED as he faces the unthinkable

Marlon Dingle is deeply hurt when Paddy lets him down as he's due to face his fear.

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle is terrified in Monday's episode (TV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Marlon Dingle hasn't sat in the driver's seat of a car since he had a stroke.

But with his recovery having come on leaps and bounds it's time for the pub cook to take the next step and attempt to drive.

It's a huge moment for the dad who's asked his best mate Paddy to be there with him.

Paddy, of course, would do anything for Marlon and has been there for him despite all that he's been through this year.

But when Paddy finds Mary sobbing in a field having pretended she was headed out on a date, the vet is unable to walk away even though it means Marlon is left high and dry as he's set to take the plunge.

Paddy finds Mary crying in a field and feels compelled to help her. (Image credit: ITV)

When Paddy returns, he's met by Marlon who gives him a mouthful of upset.

Can their friendship right itself?

Marlon had a stroke which rendered him bed-ridden… (Image credit: ITV)

… bit by bit and with the help of his loved ones, he's almost back to full strength (Image credit: ITV)

Lydia has an emotional moment at the Hide when she meets her old mate Craig. She's decided to accept the job Craig offered her when she ran into him at a recruitment fair.

Having grown up in the same children's home the former besties have tons to catch up on and are thrilled to find their easy-breezy rapport remains.

Lydia spends time with her childhood best mate Craig. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Mack and Chloe are getting excited about their baby son Reuben's upcoming christening and are sorting out the final arrangements.

Mack and Chloe discuss Reuben's christening. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira's thrilled when she's asked to be her nephew's godmother, as are Chloe's sister Amy and her partner Matty.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.