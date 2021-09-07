'Emmerdale' spoilers: Marlon Dingle thrashes it out with Bob

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle has got it in for Bob in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Marlon's found out that Bob's daughter Cathy was his daughter April's online troll, and he is furious. The pub cook just can't believe that Cathy, who has been pretending to be April's support during the awful endless ordeal, has been behind the horror.

As fans of the soap know, Cathy's online bullying has made poor April's life a misery for months, but she has finally come clean about what she's been doing, and now all hell is about to break loose.

It's time for Marlon and Cathy's dad, Bob, to talk - but will the men be able to have a sensible conversation?

Marlon and Bob have been friends for years – but can they get through this? Well, let's just say it's not looking good…

Bob faces his failings as a father. (Image credit: ITV)

Marlon pushes Bob to give him answers and wants apologies for what his daughter has been doing to April for week on end. But Bob's in a mess over his failings as a father, stunned that he didn't know what was going on right under his nose.

Instead of thinking about April and Marlon, Bob manages to get the whole thing totally wrong and his reactions and comments push Marlon's buttons, angering him even more…

Where will the guys go from here? The family rift seems broken beyond repair... is there anything anyone can do to make things right?

