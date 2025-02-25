Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon panics when an unwelcome face arrives in the village

When April invites Dylan to Emmerdale, has Marlon got himself a new lodger?

After Marlon Dingle followed his daughter April Windsor to Leeds and found her at the squat she stayed in while she was missing, he’s relieved that she’s back home in the village.

Part of that was down to April’s friend Dylan, who convinced her to go back with her dad…

"When Marlon first meets him in the squat, he pins him to the wall," says Mark Charnock, who plays April’s dad. "Then a few moments later, Dylan brings Marlon round a bit by saying ‘Just go with your dad.’ He supports him and as we’re leaving the squat, we have a little look at each other and Marlon nods his appreciation."

So the last thing that Marlon expects is for the young lad to turn up in the village…

"Things are already tense at Smithy Cottage before Dylan’s arrival. Marlon is so terrified of losing April again," says Mark. "On some level, he feels that what happened to her is his fault."

Marlon is shocked to see Dylan and April is quick to tell her dad that she invited her mate.

April wants Dylan to stay with her at Smithy Cottage. (Image credit: ITV)

She reckons being in a village like Emmerdale will do Dylan the world of good and might help him to come off drugs.

Marlon isn’t keen on having Dylan around so he’s soon bickering with his daughter over what’s best for the boy.

Fearful of April running off again, Marlon doesn’t want to upset her so when she asks if Dylan can bed down at their place for the night, he caves and agrees to speak to Rhona.

Is he about to get a lodger that he really doesn’t want?

Is it really over for Cain and Moira Dingle? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Moira Dingle has given her husband Cain the old heave-ho and demanded that he moves out of the family home at Butlers Farm.

As Moira struggles to forgive her husband’s betrayal, Cain’s paying the price for his bunk-up with sister-in-law Ruby Milligan.

Although Moira’s devastated by the breakdown of her marriage, she gets some good news when she’s got the all-clear after having her brain tumour removed – which happened to be when Cain did the dirty on her!

As the couple face the reality of the situation, Cain and Moira brace themselves to tell their kids Kyle and Isaac that they are splitting.

Is there really no way back for the couple?