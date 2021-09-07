'Emmerdale' spoilers: Matty Barton burned as he helps out at a BBQ at the Woolie!

Matty Barton's hands are swallowed up by a fireball as he tends to Marlon's BBQ at the Woolie.

Emmerdale's Matty Barton goes up in flames in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

At the Woolpack, Matty Barton has agreed to help out Marlon who's putting on a fancy barbecue hoping to attract some much-needed custom.

There's loads for Marlon to do so he tells Matty to get the BBQ going, giving him instructions on what's what.

Matty accidentally adds accelerant to the barbecue! (Image credit: ITV)

But things take a sinister turn when Matty ends up injured as be squirts accelerant on the flames and his hands become engulfed in a huge fireball.

Matty's hands are swallowed up by a fireball… (Image credit: ITV)

Bystanders rush to help Matty who needs urgent medical help. As the horror unfolds, Marlon and Chas fear for what lies ahead for Matty - and for their failing business. A compensation claim could be the death knell…

Marlon is horrified and knows he's fully responsible for the incident. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas panics for Matty, and for what the incident might mean for the future of the struggling Woolpack (Image credit: ITV)

Having been hounded mercilessly by her online trolls, April Windsor has had enough of her life being made a misery and decides to skip school. Cathy Hope is wracked with guilt over what she has done, and knows the time has come and that she needs to confess.

Cathy finally comes clean to April, admitting she started the trolling. (Image credit: ITV)

As Cathy comes clean, admitting she started April's ordeal, her friend is utterly horrified. Stunned to learn that her ally is actually her enemy, April walks away in rage leaving Cathy terrified to wonder what will happen next…

April is utterly horrified to learn Cathy isn't her ally, she's her enemy. (Image credit: ITV)

How will the parents involved react when they find out the shocking news that Cathy has been bullying April under their very noses? It looks like the trouble is only just beginning...

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV (see our TV Guide for full listings).