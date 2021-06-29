'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla threatens Jacob

Meena Jutla wants Jacob out of the way.

Meena Jutla’s not happy with Jacob Gallagher in Monday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Meena (Paige Sandhu) was hoping to have moved in with her boyfriend David (Matthew Wolfenden) by now, but the return of his teenage son Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) has put the mockers on her plan.

Before Christmas, Jacob went to stay with his aunt Alicia in Portugal and only came back a few weeks ago, just in time to see his mum Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) tie the knot with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Jacob knows Meena is trying to manipulate him. (Image credit: ITV)

With his son being away for such a long time, David decided he wanted to spend some quality time with his son and told Meena to put her moving-in plans on hold…

Now Meena sees Jacob as the obstacle that’s standing in the way of her future happiness with his dad and would like nothing better than to get the teenager out of the picture.

After trying to get rid of him last week, Meena finds out that Jacob’s ex-girlfriend Leanna (Mimi Slinger) is going travelling, so she tells him that if he wants to tag along she will pay his airfare as long as he keeps it a secret…

Jacob agrees but, unfortunately for Meena, he knows all about being told to keep secrets after his affair with Maya Stepney and can tell when he’s being manipulated.

Later, Meena’s excited by the prospect of Jacob leaving the village, but is disappointed when he takes great delight in bursting her bubble by revealing he ain’t going anywhere!

David has no idea that his girlfriend wants Jacob to go. (Image credit: ITV)

David’s oblivious as battle lines are drawn between his girlfriend and his son, and when Meena warns Jacob not to make an enemy of her, it leaves him seriously unnerved.

Matty puts his foot in it. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Matty (Ash Palmisciano) puts his foot it when he tells Mack (Lawrence Robb) that Leanna is infatuated with Billy (Jay Kontzle).

Billy is fuming that Matty has blabbed. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy’s fuming because he knows he’s never going to hear the end of it.

Brenda decides to help Faith in her hour of need. (Image credit: ITV)

Last week, Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) got the wrong end of the stick when she walked into Pollard’s place and found Faith (Sally Dexter) swanning about the place in his bathrobe.

Rather than see her return to her hearse, where she’s been living since returning to the village, Eric invited Faith to stay with him after she got the results of an MRI scan in the wake of some worrying health symptoms.

Brenda and Pollard (Eric Chittell) were all set to get back together before the confusion, but after realising that it was all perfectly innocent, Brenda is willing to give their relationship another go.

Brenda invites Faith to move into Pollard's Barn. (Image credit: ITV)

But rather than see Faith return to her hearse, kind-hearted Brenda tells Faith that she can stay at Pollard’s Barn but she’s moving in too to make sure there’s no funny business.

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Tuesday 6 July at 7 pm. Air dates may change at short notice because of Euro 2020 football matches - see our TV Guide for full listings and more information.