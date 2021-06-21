'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla plots to get rid of Jacob

Meena Jutla tries to get Jacob in trouble in Monday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Meena (Paige Sandhu) is still peeved that her plan to move in with David (Matthew Wolfenden) has been put on hold because he wants to spend some quality time with his son, Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant).

After spending almost eight months with his aunt Alicia in Portugal, Jacob returned to Emmerdale a few weeks ago just in time to see his mum Leyla (Roxy Shahidi) tie the knot with Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).

Meena steals the money raised to fund Emmerdale Pride. (Image credit: ITV)

Most people wouldn’t blame David for wanting some father-and-son time with Jacob after he’s been away for so long, but as far as Meena is concerned the teenager is the only obstacle standing in the way of her future happiness with her man.

Meena’s dark side was revealed recently when we saw just how far she will go to get what she wants.

Things started to take a sinister turn a few weeks ago as Meena continued her plan to reunite her sister Manpreet with her ex, Charles. With the vicar now dating Andrea, Meena tried to kill Andrea’s dog Princess by leaving the family pet in a hot car. She hoped Andrea would get the blame and would lead to Charles dumping her for being irresponsible.

It was later revealed that Meena’s friend, Nadine, had died in suspicious circumstances and the police suspected foul play, which suggested that the scheming and manipulative nurse somehow had a hand in her friend’s death…

Furious that her plan to move in with David still hasn’t come to fruition, what will she do to get Jacob out of the picture?

This week, Emmerdale is preparing to host its first-ever Pride to celebrate all things LGBTQ+ and there are collection tins all over the place to raise money to fund the event…

When Meena spots one of the tins in The Hide, she swipes it and later makes it look like Jacob is the culprit…

Is she hoping that he will be taken away by the strong arm of the law so she can spend time with Dishy Dave?

Charles spreads the word about Pride! (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village tonight, Charles spreads the word about the upcoming Emmerdale Pride and Faith continues on her mission to get Liv back on track, although her approach is somewhat unorthodox…

Emmerdale continues on ITV on Tuesday 29 June at 7pm. Air date may change because of Euro 2020 - see our TV Guide for full listings.