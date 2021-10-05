'Emmerdale' spoilers: Meena Jutla urges Manpreet to make a move on Charles!

Meena wants her sister Manpreet to rekindle her relationship with Charles.

Emmerdale's Meena Jutla counsels Manpreet in Thursday's second episode (ITV, 8.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Meena's made no secret of the fact that she thinks Manpreet should get back with her ex, Charles, and that the former loves are much better suited than Manpreet and Rishi ever were.

But Manpreet's always tried to convince that she's over the vicar and is happily married to Rishi. Meena however knows otherwise.

So now that Manpreet's marriage to Rishi is over, Meena is back on the Charles wagon.

Is Manpreet finally going to act on her feelings for her ex? Should the vicar's girlfriend Andrea be worried?

Will Manpreet make a play for Charles her ex who's in a relationship with Andrea? (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Kim has come to a decision about what she's going to do with Will's grisly secret about the body he buried at Home Farm.

Determined to push on with it, Kim heads out. Where's she going though? The police station? Or to Woodbine?

At the cafe, Andrea tells Charles she thinks that taking part in Priya and Ellis' challenge would be just the tonic to take their minds off of Kim's custody battle for Millie.

Andrea tells Charles she wants them both to compete in the survival challenge. (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice is giddy about the plan to go to Portugal with her pregnant daughter Gabby and her mum Diane. But the hairdresser needs to dial it down if they're going to get away with it.

Bernice is giddy about going to Portugal with Diane and Gabby… (Image credit: ITV)

… but her pregnant daughter reminds Bernice there will be no plan if Kim finds out! (Image credit: ITV)

If Kim gets wind of the idea, she'd do anything to stop Gabby from going away with her unborn grandchild. Can Gabby get her mum to keep a lid on it?

Emmerdale airs weekdays on ITV at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.