Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Barton and Amy Wyatt RETURN!

Moira Barton and Amy Wyatt are back in the village on tonight's DOUBLE BILL of Emmerdale...and Matty has questions and accusations!

Moira Barton (played by Natalie J Robb) and Amy Wyatt (Natalie-Ann Jamieson) are back in the village after doing a runner to Belfast on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But while both his mum and girlfriend were on the run, Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) began to suspect that their departure had something to do with Amy's young son, Kyle...



Matty is upset that they kept the SHOCK SECRET from him.



But Amy's number one priority now is protecting Kyle from being identified as the person who really pulled the trigger of the shotgun which killed Al Chapman in the barn at Butler's Farm on that fateful day...



Matty reels when Amy makes it clear that their relationship is now over!



Meanwhile, little do the family know, but Kyle has been left traumatised by recent events.



In the barn, the young lad makes a memorial for Al...

Things get competitive during a game of poker at the pub on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) is still struggling with life after losing his wife, Liv Flaherty, during the terrible storm in October.



Jimmy King (Nick Miles) has a heart-to-heart with Vinny about love and loss.



Don't forget, Jimmy's three brothers, Matthew, Carl and Max plus his dad, Tom, all died in SHOCK circumstances after moving to Emmerdale Village.



Jimmy finds a way to cheer-up Vinny, with a game of poker in the pub.



The fellas are joined by Will Taylor (Dean Andrews), Ryan Stocks (James Moore), David Metclafe (Matthew Wolfenden) and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb).



But WHY does Mackenzie worry when a flash stranger, Darren (played by ex-Hollyoaks star Kyle Pryor) enters The Woolpack?

Bernice is struggling with her medical diagnosis on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is horrified at the discovery she is going through the menopause.



It was the last thing she expected to hear after booking an appointment with local doctor, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson).



Despite the support of her daughter, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), and family friend, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), Bernice struggles to handle her symptoms and feels very much alone...

Liam had some bad news for Bernice last week on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Up at Home Farm, Kim Tate (Claire King) has a meeting with Darren about her plans to run a Stud Farm.



But assistant, Gabby, is left feeling foolish after making an embarassing mistake at the meeting.



She's annoyed when Kim's stepdaughter, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), steps up and impresses Kim.



Gabby is not happy when Kim later suggests a job-share between her and Dawn!

Gabby is annoyed when Dawn impresses Kim on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV



Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub



(*Air dates and times may change during coverage of The 2022 FIFA World Cup)