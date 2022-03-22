Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle fumes over Charity's betrayal

Moira Dingle watches as Charity flirts with the drayman.

With Mack having scarpered back to Scotland, Charity Dingle is missing him. But rather than be honest about it, the pub landlady is toughing it out.

In the Woolie, Charity is just messing when she flirts with the drayman. But Mack's sister Moira spots her working her charm and is absolutely livid.

As far as she's concerned, Charity is a waste of space who's clearly already moved on even though Mack's only been gone five minutes.

Will the furious farmer make her feelings known?

Moira watches on as Charity flirts with the drayman - but underneath the pub landlady is missing Mack like mad. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona is still reeling following Marlon's sudden stroke. As the couple try to stay calm in the face of their hugely different circumstances, it's just the beginning of a very difficult journey as Marlon battles for recovery and Rhona battles to keep the family afloat.

Marlon is recovering in hospital following his stroke. (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona struggles to accept the circumstances she and Marlon have found themselves in. (Image credit: ITV)

As Paddy joins Rhona in the hospital corridors, Marlon's best pal isn't coping at all either.

Can the friends band together and help each other through this nightmare?

Paddy joins Rhona at the hospital - but Marlon's upset best pal isn't much use. (Image credit: ITV)

Laurel opens up to Bob about why she and Jai have split up. After the cafe owner hears Jai defrauded Laurel, he admits he and Brenda went through a similar ordeal and came out the other side…

Laurel confides in Bob about her split with Jai. (Image credit: ITV)

Bob tells Laurel that he and Brenda went through a similar ordeal as she and Jai. (Image credit: ITV)

