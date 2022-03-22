Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle fumes over Charity's betrayal
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 28 March 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is disgusted in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With Mack having scarpered back to Scotland, Charity Dingle is missing him. But rather than be honest about it, the pub landlady is toughing it out.
In the Woolie, Charity is just messing when she flirts with the drayman. But Mack's sister Moira spots her working her charm and is absolutely livid.
As far as she's concerned, Charity is a waste of space who's clearly already moved on even though Mack's only been gone five minutes.
Will the furious farmer make her feelings known?
Rhona is still reeling following Marlon's sudden stroke. As the couple try to stay calm in the face of their hugely different circumstances, it's just the beginning of a very difficult journey as Marlon battles for recovery and Rhona battles to keep the family afloat.
As Paddy joins Rhona in the hospital corridors, Marlon's best pal isn't coping at all either.
Can the friends band together and help each other through this nightmare?
Laurel opens up to Bob about why she and Jai have split up. After the cafe owner hears Jai defrauded Laurel, he admits he and Brenda went through a similar ordeal and came out the other side…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
