Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle is forced to do the UNTHINKABLE

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is heartbroken to lose her farm in Thursday's episode (7.30pm, ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Butler's Farm is now in utter dire straits and Moira Dingle needs a plan B.

Cain's unimpressed when his wife calls in Caleb and even less so when his brother proceeds to offer up a suggestion that entails Moira selling her land to Kim Tate!

Caleb has orchestrated the entire thing, of course, having capitalised on the farmer's pre-existing struggles.

Though Moira's horrified, the farmer is forced to consider Caleb's idea.

At Home Farm, the tension is electric as devastated Moira approaches Kim, asking her to make her an offer for her beloved fields.

Will Moira accept it? Is this really the end of Butler's or will Caleb come to the rescue once he's taken Kim down?

Later, it looks like everything is coming together for ruthless Caleb who sneaks out of the Woolie's 'Rear of the Year' contest to meet his dodgy mate Adrian took take receipt of the malware he needs to get into Kim's laptop and accounts.

Caleb is reminded he'd better come up with the goods as he owes Adrian a heap of cash for his help with the plan to ruin Kim.

Across the village, at Liam's place, Wendy discovers there's more to her doctor colleague than she realised.

It turns out straight-laced Liam has a side hustle and writes books under the pen name 'Anna Le Monde'!

She helps Liam storyline he's got stuck on and have clearly found something else they've got in common other than work.

