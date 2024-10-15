Emmerdale spoilers: Moira Dingle makes a shock request as her brain surgery looms

Moira wants Vanessa to help her with a serious matter as her brain surgery looms.

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle is making big decisions ahead of her brain surgery (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira Dingle's got a new date for the operation to remove her brain tumour and she's terrified.

Worried that anything could happen when she's under the knife, the mum wants to be prepared and not leave anything to chance should the surgery go wrong.

But with her husband Cain grieving for his dad and desperately worried about his poorly sister Belle, Moira doesn't want to burden him.

Moira doesn't want to burden Cain who's just lost his dad. (Image credit: ITV)

Cue Vanessa who went through a similar situation having had bowel cancer. Knowing her friend knows how it feels to be facing a load of scary what-ifs, she asks her to drive her to her solicitor to update her will.

Top secret: Moira asks Vanessa for help with a very serious matter. (Image credit: ITV)

But Vanessa's about to learn there's something else Moira wants help with… Will the vet comply?

Elsewhere, as Billy continues to train with Mack for his dodgy boxing bout, John turns up with Aaron in tow. Can Aaron's take on the situation stop Billy from taking part?

John tries to find another way to stop Billy from taking part in the dodgy boxing bout. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Nicola starts to notice that Carl isn't himself.

And when the mum realises Carl's problem seems to be somehow connected to Tom, is she about to find out her nephew has been menacing the little lad? Is this the beginning of the end for abuser Tom?

Emmerdale is on Monday to Thursday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.